Weekly Football Previews: Prep vs. Milken; CV vs. Muir; St. Francis vs. Salesian; Glendale vs. Pasadena

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. MILKEN COMMUNITY

•WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: Flintridge Prep

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 6-1, 0-1 in Prep League; the Wildcats are 5-1, 0-1 in Prep League

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep lost to Windward, 69-38; Milken Community lost to Chadwick, 62-22

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man action, it will be a short week for Flintridge Prep. The Rebels, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division I, suffered their first loss of the season in their league opener at home Friday against top-ranked Windward. Flintridge Prep, which took third in league last season, held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter before giving up 28 second-quarter points. Flintridge Prep quarterback Max Gitlin completed 32 of 51 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns against Windward. Ben Grable and Zach Kim turned in big efforts as well for the Rebels. Grable led the team with 13 receptions for 151 yards and Kim had 11 catches for 121 yards. Milken Community fell to visiting Chadwick, which captured the league championship last season, on Thursday. Quarterback Lev Knolla has thrown for more than 10 touchdowns on the season for the Wildcats, who finished in last place in league in 2018. The top two teams in league automatically qualify for the playoffs in November.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep and Milken Community are averaging 50.4 and 51.1 points per game, respectively.

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. MUIR

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Glendale High

•RECORDS: The Falcons are 8-0, 4-0 in Pacific League; the Mustangs are 7-1, 4-0 in Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Santa Rosa Academy, 70-0; Muir defeated Arcadia, 40-14

•OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley, the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division X, will take on heavyweight Muir (No. 1 in Division XI) with the winner moving into sole possession of first place in league. Crescenta Valley registered a pair of shutout victories last week. Crescenta Valley beat Glendale, 28-0, in a league home game Oct. 14 before scoring a season-high 10 touchdowns in a game to dispatch visiting Santa Rosa Academy in a nonleague contest Friday. Crescenta Valley quarterback Chase Center completed 10 of 11 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns against Santa Rosa Academy. James Cho rushed for two touchdowns for the Falcons, who got two touchdowns from Angel Ochoa. Ochoa rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for another touchdown to aid the Falcons. Surging Muir overcame an early deficit to turn back visiting Arcadia, which won the league title last season, on Friday. Muir trailed, 14-7, after the first quarter before scoring 33 unanswered points. The Mustangs are paced by running back Tyrikk Lawson, who rushed for more than 100 yards and scored a touchdown against Arcadia. Receiver Joseph Dooloway had two touchdown receptions and quarterback Erik Wallace threw for about 150 yards.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley will look to begin league competition with five straight victories for the first time since 2016, when it finished 7-0.

ST. FRANCIS VS. SALESIAN

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Salesian High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 6-2, 0-1 in Angelus League; the Mustangs are 1-7, 0-1 in Angelus League

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Crespi, 42-35; Salesian lost to Cathedral, 51-0

•OUTLOOK: Things didn’t go as planned for St. Francis in its league-opening game Friday at Crespi. The Golden Knights, who are a favorite by many to win the league championship, stumbled and have lost two straight contests. St. Francis will look to get back on track after yielding four unanswered touchdowns versus Crespi. St. Francis quarterback Jack Clougherty completed 20 of 42 passes for 273 yards on Friday. He had three touchdown passes and on interception. Running back Kevin Armstead rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in 28 carries and receiver Bryson Reeves caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Max Garrison added two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Knights. Rebuilding Salesian fell to host Cathedral, the reigning league champion, on Friday. Cathedral held a 41-0 lead after the first quarter and led, 48-0, at halftime. The Mustangs have been blanked three times this season and have scored just six points in their last last two tilts. The two top teams in the four-squad Angelus League automatically qualify for the postseason.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis has outscored Salesian, 110-0, in two games since Salesian joined the Angelus League in 2017.

GLENDALE VS. PASADENA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Pasadena High

•RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-8. 0-5 in Pacific League; the Bulldogs are 5-2, 2-2 in Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to Burbank, 27-0; Pasadena defeated Burroughs, 41-21

•OUTLOOK: Glendale, besieged with injuries throughout the season, will look to close out its campaign with a victory. This will be the final game for the Nitros, who wont take on rival Hoover for the second straight year after the Tornadoes scrapped their season. The Nitros have lost eight straight games since opening the season with a win against Mendez. Glendale was shut out for the second straight game, falling to host Burbank in a league game Friday. Glendale had a couple of bright spots, forcing two first-half turnovers and playing the Bulldogs closely despite having about 20 players available. Cristhian Martinez recovered a muffed punt and Juan Estrada had an interception for Glendale. The Nitros are averaging 4.4 points per game and yielding 28.8. Glendale has scored just 13 points in five league contests, or 2.6 per game. Pasadena enters play tied for third in league with Burbank behind undefeated Crescenta Valley and Muir. The top three teams in the seven-squad league receive automatic playoff berths. In its league road game versus Burroughs on Friday, Pasadena, ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division XI, led throughout. The Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead in the first half en route to winning their second game in a row. Pasadena quarterback Dante Corenel completed eight of 17 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale has lost 32 consecutive Pacific League games and last defeated Pasadena in 2013 (23-20).