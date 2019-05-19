CIF championship is legacy fulfilled for Crescenta Valley softball

Crescenta Valley’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third to increase the advantage to 3-0. Senior shortstop Alyssa Hernandez (one hit, one run) singled to left field and Eng followed with a perfectly placed bunt down the first-base side that she legged out for a single. After an out and a subsequent throwing error that moved the runners to second and third, freshman Izzy Jamgotchian (two for three with two runs batted in) hit a ball that took a bad hop over the shortstop’s head to score Hernandez and Eng.