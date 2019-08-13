Looking Back: Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy soccer shines in 2018-19 campaign

This is the latest in a series looking back on the sports accomplishments of the area high schools during the 2018-19 year. This installment is Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy:

Plenty of athletes and teams got the job done throughout the year at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy.

Several athletes won individual league championships and many teams qualified for the CIF playoffs in each of three seasons.

The biggest highlight for the school was the soccer team, which advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship match before winning the CIF Southern California Regional Division III crown.

The softball team won its first league title since 1988 and were led by Amanda Ramirez, a senior shortstop who was bestowed with all-league, All-CIF and All-State recognition.

The fall season saw the cross-country and volleyball teams qualify for the playoffs.

In cross-country, the Tologs finished second in the Mission League behind powerhouse Harvard-Westlake after winning the league championship the previous season. Under coach Kirk Nishiyama, Flintridge Sacred Heart advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division IV finals in Riverside and placed 12th with 320 points.

Junior Lauren Nettels qualified for the state competition with her 10th-place finish in 18 minutes 10.6 seconds. At the CIF State Championships Division IV race at Woodward Park in Fresno, Nettels finished 36th in 19:17.1.

In volleyball, Flintridge Sacred Heart went 25-15, 3-5 in the Mission League for fourth place under coach Ernest Banaag. The Tologs qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs. Flintridge Sacred Heart swept San Marcos in the first round before falling in four sets to San Clemente.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Sunshine League Tournament: Flintridge Sacred Heart’s doubles team of Charlotte Collins and Olivia Partamian fell, 6-2, 6-4, in a semifinal match at Weddington Tennis and Golf Club in Studio City.

The spotlight shined the brightest in the winter, as the soccer and basketball squads enjoyed a great deal of success.

The soccer team got off to a slow start after losing many key players to graduation. Coach Mark Snashall, assistant Savannah Viola and the Tologs were able to regroup and make a spectacular playoff run.

Flintridge Sacred Heart finished 14-5-3, 3-2-3 in the Mission League for second place reach the CIF Southern Section Division III championship match, falling, 1-0, to top-seeded Oak Hills. However, second-seeded Flintridge Sacred Heart stormed back to capture the CIF Southern California Regional Division III title with a 3-0 win against No. 5 Culver City.

It marked the second regional title for Flintridge Sacred Heart and the first since 2010.

Flintridge Sacred Heart beat Dos Pueblos, Serrano, South Torrance and Downey to reach the CIF finals. The Tologs turned aside New West Charter and Grossmont to appear in the regional finals.

The Tologs were led by Madison Leroy and Jillian Willis. Leroy, a sophomore midfielder, had 25 goals and nine assists for 59 points and Willis, a senior forward, collected 22 goals and 14 assists for 58 points. The duo picked up All-CIF accolades.

The basketball team went 18-9, 4-4 in the Sunshine League for third place under coach Ty Buxman. Flintridge Sacred Heart fell, 53-43, to host Workman in a CIF Southern Section Division IV-AA first-round contest.

There were many impressive story lines throughout the spring for Flintridge Sacred Heart.

In softball, Nishiyama guided the Tologs to the Sunshine League championship to end a 31-year title drought.

With Sunshine League Player of the Year Amanda Ramirez leading the way, the Tologs enjoyed playoff success. Flintridge Sacred Heart (18-6, 7-1 in league) advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division V quarterfinals, losing to Redondo Union, 6-0.

Ramirez often set the stage for the Tologs. Ramirez batted .606 (40 for 66) with 15 doubles and five triples. She scored 36 runs, drove in 32 runs and recorded a .991 fielding percentage after missing most of the 2018 season because of an injury. Ramirez was selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Senior team.

The track and field team fared well, paced by Nettels. Nettels won the Sunshine League championship in the 3,200-meter race in 11:44.40 after taking second in the 1,600 (5:32.03).

