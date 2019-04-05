Burbank softball's Porras shuts out Glendale in league victory

GLENDALE — Burbank High pitcher Alyssa Porras continued to find ways to quiet the Glendale bats in a Pacific League softball game Thursday.
On the back of Porras’ complete game shutout, the Burbank batters collected 10 hits en route to a 5-0 road victory.
The Bulldogs senior hurler fanned eight Nitros batters and allowed eight hits in seven innings.
“Alyssa did a really good job of pitching to where the umpire was calling strikes today and when she does that, she doesn’t have to throw 60,” Burbank coach Mike Delaney said. “She can throw 55 or 58.
“I think we were aggressive on the bases and we were doing what we’ve been doing all year long. I liked what we did offensively and defensively, except for that last inning.”
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs (6-9-1, 5-3 in league) to get their offense going.
Burbank catcher Amaya Broyls came through with a one-out single in the top of the first and scored on Bulldogs’ third baseman Desi Gomez’s run-scoring double to grab a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the second, Burbank center fielder Victoria Sanchez struck a two-out double, doubling the Bulldogs’ lead to 2-0 after the sophomore scored on a Glendale throwing error from catcher to third.
Burbank second baseman Erika Montoya made it 3-0 with an inside-the-park home run in the fourth. Broyls added another run at the top of the fifth on Gomez’s two-out RBI-triple for a 4-0 advantage.
“I think our schedule is finally starting to help us and that’s number one,” Delaney said. “Number two, the girls are starting to believe in the hitting plan, so it takes us a while. We’re a slow-starting team and that’s not any secret. Once we get going, they kind of understand.”
Burbank designated player Lily Stell smacked a lead-off triple at the top of the sixth before she scored on a passed ball.
“We’ve been working [at] straightening up our outfield,” Glendale coach Chris Funaro said. “I think that helped today a lot. Our outfield made a lot of catches, but they still got some hits. They have a lot of girls who can power the ball.
“We tried to take care of a couple of their hitters, and we did that, but then a couple of other hitters came up and stepped up. You have to play a complete game on that part to win.”
The Nitros threatened to end Porras’ shutout in the bottom of the seventh, putting runners on the corners with one out.
Broyls got Jaimie Harris out at third before pinch-hitter Egypt Jimenez grounded out to first to keep Porras’ shut out intact.
“I was throwing a lot of outside fastballs and backdoor curves that really got them,” Porras said. “I didn’t leave it over the plate at all and I always stayed on the outside or inside corner and that usually worked — striking them out or a little, tiny hit.
“We’ve been throwing so many games with long innings, so it feels good to just 1-2-3 get out.”
Glendale senior Aurora Funaro started for the Nitros (11-5-1, 4-4) and tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts, four earned runs and 10 hits.
Glendale catcher Rebecca Thlick collected three hits and right fielder Ali Hyck and Harris recorded two apiice. Funaro also registered a double in the first.
The Bulldogs received three hits and two runs scored from Broyls, an RBI-double and RBI-triple from Gomez and two hits, including a double, from right fielder Tiffany Estrada.