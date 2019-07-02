College Update: Former Glendale college baseball's Rubi completes smooth transition with UCLA

Sheklow, who helped Crescenta Valley win a league championship in 2017, picked up some recognition throughout the campaign with the Britons (14-5, 7-1 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Assn.). She was selected the association’s offensive player of the week for the week of Feb. 18, registering three goals and three assists in a season-opening 12-11 nonconference road victory against Carthage (Wis.) on Feb. 16. She collected five goals in a 15-14 nonleague road victory versus Ohio Northern on March 14.