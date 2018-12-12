Burroughs, Crescenta Valley girls' soccer battle to league stalemate

Crescenta Valley (3-1-3, 2-0-1 in league), which took third in league last season, appeared to be in good position when it took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Julianna Cheney in the 57th minute. However, Burroughs (2-2-2, 2-0-1) stayed patient before getting the tying goal after earlier overcoming a one-goal deficit at the half.