Burroughs, Crescenta Valley girls' soccer battle to league stalemate

LA CRESCENTA — Over the last couple of seasons, there’s been a budding rivalry between the Burroughs High and Crescenta Valley girls’ soccer teams.
The Indians and Falcons have batted in close contests during that stretch while jockeying for some of the top spots in the Pacific League.
The rivalry intensified a bit more Tuesday afternoon when the teams competed in the first of two head-to-head meetings this season.
Burroughs’ Abbie Riggs scored on a 21-yard free kick that deflected off of a Crescenta Valley defender with less than two minutes left in the contest to give Burroughs a 2-2 tie at Crescenta Valley.
“These are big games, especially against CV,” said Riggs, a reigning All-Area selection who helped Burroughs finish second in league last season behind Arcadia. “We wanted it more toward the end and we got that goal.
“I hit the ball as hard as I could and I’m just happy that it went in.”
Crescenta Valley (3-1-3, 2-0-1 in league), which took third in league last season, appeared to be in good position when it took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Julianna Cheney in the 57th minute. However, Burroughs (2-2-2, 2-0-1) stayed patient before getting the tying goal after earlier overcoming a one-goal deficit at the half.
“It’s definitely hard to [come back] twice on the road,” Burroughs coach Brady Riggs said. “We played the whole way through and we tried to win the game at the end.
“You have to go full speed and it’s always a good contest against CV. Abbie is one of the best on free kicks and I always know something good will happen.”
Crescenta Valley had the better scoring chances in the first half and had controlled the ball more compared to Burroughs.
The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute on a penalty kick. The ball went inside the box and struck a Burroughs defender on the hand, resulting in the penalty kick.
Crescenta Valley’s Kathryn Thamasian converted the chance by beating Burroughs starting goalkeeper Stephanie Martinez with a low shot.
The Falcons appeared to take a 2-0 lead moments later, but a goal was disallowed by way of an offside call.
“I thought that should have been a goal,” Crescenta Valley coach Tyraysha Peterson said. “The ball struck the crossbar and it’s a live ball that’s put in.
“It’s our seventh game and just our third in league. We’re still learning and growing. We’ll take the positives from here and try to fix our holes.”
Burroughs tied the score at 1 on a goal by Trinity Vournas off a pass from Lauryn Bailey in the 49th minute.
Crescenta Valley regained the lead on a beautiful goal from Cheney. Cheney took a pass from Dana Ryan and got behind the Burroughs defense before faking out reserve goalkeeper Kaylin Casper for the goal.
“Dana made a perfect pass through two defenders,” Cheney said. “I was able to get to the ball and put a little fake on the goalkeeper.
“This was a very good game we’ll be ready the next time we play Burroughs.”
The teams will meet again Jan. 15 at Burroughs’ Memorial Field.
Burroughs and Crescenta Valley will take part in league matches at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Burroughs will be at home against Hoover and Crescenta Valley will travel to Burbank.