Flintridge Prep boys', girls' swim teams repeat as league champions

“I’m really proud of them for staying committed and staying in it through the highs and the lows, keeping the pressure on and fighting in every single race,” Flintridge Prep coach Ingrid Herskind said. “It would’ve been nice to win all three of their relays, but Buckley had that amazing freshman who had such a phenomenal meet and hats off to them. We couldn’t touch them in that relay, but also for the Poly girls. They just really put together an amazing middle relay.”