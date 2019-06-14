Learning skills at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Junior Basketball Camp

“The first couple of years, we had maybe five or six people,” said Buxman, whose team finished 18-9, 4-4 in the Sunshine League for third place before advancing to the CIF Southern Section Division IV-AA playoffs last season. “By the third year until now, its been between 15-25 people. That’s the perfect amount of people you want so we can pay close attention to each person and give them the guidance they need.”