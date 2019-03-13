Burroughs baseball powers past Glendale for league win

GLENDALE — Collin Johnson surprised himself.
With one steady swing, the Burroughs High first baseman hit a line drive to deep right field. By the time Johnson got halfway between first and second base, the senior got the result he wanted.
Johnson hit a key three-run home run in the second inning and Burroughs scored seven runs in the sixth en route to a 13-3 Pacific League road victory against Glendale on Tuesday in a game called after six innings.
“On a line drive, you really don’t have an idea if it’s high enough to get out,” said Johnson, who reached base three times. “It’s hard to hit a home run here to right field and it doesn’t happen that much.
“It was a good shot and we got the win. [Glendale] got close to us and it was huge to score those seven runs later.”
Burroughs (5-7, 3-0 in league) scored five runs with two out in the second. After the Indians took a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by Brian Garcia, Johnson homered to make it 5-0.
“That was definitely a big inning for our guys,” said Burroughs coach Craig Sherwood, who guided the Indians to a playoff appearance last season. “Collin has one of the best swings I’ve seen in a long time and he is a legit Division-I prospect. He’s improved his swing and he’s capable of coming through in every at-bat.”
Burroughs, which will face Glendale (5-3, 0-3) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Burroughs, made it 6-0 in the third after a run-scoring single by Hyatt Entz with two outs.
Glendale responded with three runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Sebastian Duran scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1 before run-scoring singles by Thomas Kovarik and Michael Tichenor brought the Nitros to within 6-3 against Burroughs starting pitcher Xavier Dubon.
Dubon, who went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, handed the ball to reliever Brandon Aguilar. Aguilar got the final out with two runners on base on a ground ball to first.
Burroughs responded with seven runs in the sixth to seal the victory.
A bases-loaded walk to Niccolo Chuidian made it 8-3. Later in the inning, a two-run single by Andres Salazar extended the advantage to 11-3.
“We needed those runs,” said Sherwood, whose team finished with 10 hits. “We had to battle there when it got to 6-3.
“Glendale has real good coaching and they are an improved team. I’m just glad we are playing them early in the season because they’ll be a better team later on.”
Glendale, which didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season, registered seven hits. Kovarik led Glendale with two hits.
Glendale first-year coach Marcus Whithorne said the Nitros continue to adjust.
“It’s about being able to respond after being punched in the mouth,” Whithorne said. “Can you respond and can you continue to fight?
“We got it down to 6-3 and Burroughs then came right back with a big inning. It’s about continuing to grow as a team and working on things, such as situational hitting and not letting balls drop that need to be caught.”