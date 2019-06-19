Former Glendale Community College football player Kraemer gets nod with CFL

BC began its season at home Saturday with a 33-23 defeat against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kraemer, who threw for 71 touchdowns and passed for 7,722 yards in 32 contests at Drake, will be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart. Mike Reilly is the team’s starting quarterback after signing as a free agent in the offseason. Reilly tossed 30 touchdowns and passed for 5,562 yards last season with the Edmonton Eskimos and has thrown for more than 5,000 yards each of the past three seasons.