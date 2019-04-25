Burbank boys' golfer Nakao captures first Pacific League title

PACOIMA — JJ Nakao had plenty of motivation.
The Burbank High sophomore boys’ golfer came into Pacific League competition this season charged up to chase down a goal that just eluded him a year ago — winning the league’s individual championship.
He more than took care of business during the league’s individual tournament on Wednesday.
Backed by seven birdies, including three over the final three holes, Nakao carded a sizzling seven-under-par 65 to place first at Hansen Dam Golf Course.
Nakao, a reigning All-Area honoree, had a five-under-par 31 on the front nine before shooting a two-under-34 over the final nine holes and finished with a league average of 67.77.
“I wasn’t too happy taking second last year and that helped get me going because I wanted to win league,” said Nakao, who held the top spot among the league golfers entering Wednesday’s round. “I made some putts today and everything worked well the whole round.
“You learn that you have to be confident to play golf. I just hope to keep it up, but it’s great to win it.”
Nakao, who didn’t have any bogeys, will take part in the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional on May 6 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard. He will be joined by Burroughs’ Lincoln Melcher, Josh Kwon of Arcadia, Crescenta Valley’s Nate Frink and Arcadia’s Justin Chen and Warren Oetojo. The top six from the field of 16 qualified for the individual tournament.
Said Burbank coach Doug Grimshaw: “I definitely had hopes for him to win league after getting second last year. He had a great round of golf and got the job done. I think he’ll do well at CIF, plus he’s got more experience now. I’m just very happy for him.”
Nakao edged out Burroughs’ Lincoln Melcher, who shot a 67 and finished with a 68.66 average. Melcher, a freshman, was third entering Wednesday’s round before turning in another impressive effort to pass Kwon.
Kwon took third with a 68 and posted a 68.89 average. Frink carded a 73 to move to fourth after entering Wednesday in fifth and had a 72.22 average. Chen went from fourth to fifth after shooting a 75 (72.44 average) and Oetogo moved to sixth from eighth with a 73 (73.44).
Melcher tried to catch Nakao, his good friend, but just missed.
“I feel very good about my round, so I’m quite happy,” Melcher said. “JJ got me this time and he got those three birdies over the last three holes and that’s pretty tough to beat.
“I feel very motivated going into CIF and I think I have a good chance to do well.”
Frink, a junior, turned in another outstanding performance despite struggling early.
“I got off to a bit of a tough start,” Frink said. “I was one over on the front nine and knew I needed to do something going into the back nine.
“I had two birdies and no bogeys over the last nine holes, so it’s definitely good to move on to CIF.”
Also participating were Niko Coccio of Burroughs, who had a 77 to take seventh with a 74.22. He was joined by Pasadena’s Jerome Dimalaluan (67, 74.22 for eighth), Kodiak Hernandez of Burroughs (77, 74,55, ninth), Crescenta Valley’s Hank Norman (73, 74.55, 10th), Ryan McGowan of Burroughs (74, 74.66, 11th), Kylen Yu (76, 76, 12th), Arcadia’s Andy Zang (74, 76, 13th), Crescenta Valley’s Jaden Chung (72, 77.33, 14th), Kevin Kienlen of Burbank (75, 78.44, 15th) and Jake Panikowski of Burroughs (80, 80.66, 16th).
Arcadia, Burroughs, Crescenta Valley and Burbank will participate in the CIF Team Divisional playoffs on May 13. Arcadia finished first, followed by Burroughs, Crescenta Valley and Burbank in league.
