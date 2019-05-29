Flintridge Prep boys' volleyball's Nicassio makes it three straight league MVP honors

In four seasons with the dynamic Flintridge Prep boys’ volleyball team, AJ Nicassio transformed into a prolific contributor.
Nicassio helped the Rebels win four straight Prep League championships and advance to the playoffs each season. It translated into Nicassio receiving numerous postseason accolades.
Nicassio proved he could excel on offense and defense while helping bolster Flintridge Prep’s run of success, leading to the senior outside hitter to being named the Prep League’s Most Valuable Player for the third straight season.
Nicassio finished with a team-leading 496 kills and added 306 digs and 69 aces to lift Flintridge Prep to its seventh league title in a row.
“There’s just so much to like about his overall game, which is off the charts” said Flintridge Prep coach Sean Beattie, whose team finished 25-5, 8-0 in league and fell in five sets to host Windward in a CIF Southern Section Division IV semifinal match. “He’s a special individual and he continued to get better with all of his skills, which meant he never decided to slow down.
“He also improved a lot with his communication and leadership skills. As a result, that helped his teammates become better. It’s awesome to see him get the top league honor again. It’s hard to do it once and even twice. To see it happen three times is amazing.”
In addition to being named most valuable player, Nicassio, the team’s captain, was also selected to the all-league first team after contributing a .476 hitting percentage.
Nicassio, a reigning All-Area pick who posted 326 kills and 202 digs last season, was one of five Rebels to be bestowed all-league honors.
Jake Woo and Nathan Powell were named to the first team. Luke Stiles and Kristopher Cheng were tabbed to the second team.
Woo, a freshman setter, finished with 989 assists and 192 digs.
Powell, a senior outside hitter, contributed 328 kills, 182 digs and a .343 hitting percentage.
As a senior outside hitter, Stiles recorded 194 kills, 72 digs, 48 blocks and a .351 hitting percentage.
Cheng notched 291 digs as a junior libero.
“It’s a good group that we had this year and we just missed out on getting to the championship match,” Beattie said. “Every one of them played a major role for the team and we had a very strong supporting cast that put us in position to win.”