Crescenta Valley girls' basketball fends off Burbank for league win

“Overall, the nice thing is that we got ourselves together,” Perez said. “We only had three turnovers the entire game and that’s how you’re going to win a lot of basketball games. We took a lot of shots and we just didn’t make as many, but we got to the line enough, and I think it’s solid enough. We’ll take it. It’s league. You’re just worried about getting the win and moving on to the next one.”