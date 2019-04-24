Burroughs boys' golf takes second in Pacific League

PACOIMA — Looking to win its first Pacific League championship in program history, the Burroughs High boys’ golf team found itself on the doorstep of recording a watershed moment.
Burroughs came in tied with Arcadia for first place heading into the final league team match of the season Tuesday. The Indians and Apaches looked to settle the title after winning three previous matches each.
Unfortunately for Burroughs, it came up just short by five strokes and finished with an impressive second-place finish at Hansen Dam Golf Course on Tuesday.
Arcadia shot a 364 en route to winning its 11 straight league crown. Burroughs carded a 369, followed by Crescenta Valley (388 for third place), Burbank (fourth, 408) and Pasadena (fifth, 450).
Arcadia, Burroughs, Crescenta Valley and Burbank will participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs on May 13 at Mountain Meadows Golf Course in Pomona.
“It was so close and we definitely have a lot to be proud of with this group,” Burroughs coach Greg Everhart said. “It’s the best team I’ve had in my 12 years coaching here and we’ve had a lot of improvement throughout the year.
“Last year, the goal was just to try to break 400. Now, we’re trying to score in the 360s and we’ve been doing that quite a lot. It’s just about everybody being able to step up at the right time.”
Burbank’s JJ Nakao and Crescenta Valley’s Nate Frink each shot four-under-par 68s on Tuesday to tie for first. Josh Kwon of Arcadia had a 69 and Lincoln Melcher of Burroughs finished with a 70.
“I hit all of the greens today and I played pretty conservatively on the par-four and five holes,” said Nakao, a reigning All-Area pick. “My putting could have been a little bit better, but I’m happy overall with my round.”
Said Frink: “It all just seemed to click and I had everything going for me. I made a lot of putts and I just have to stay humble on the course.”
Arcadia also got a 71 from Justin Chen, 73 from Warren Oetojo, 74 from Kylen Yu and a 77 from Andy Zang.
In addition to Melcher, Burroughs received a 71 from Nicco Coccio, 75 from Trey Sanchez, 76 from Ryan McGowan and 77 from Kodiak Hernandez.
“I thought I had a good round and I just want to keep it going,” Melcher said. “We’ve definitely come such a long way and we’ve been solid the whole way through.”
Crescenta Valley got a 76 from Hank Norman, 79 from Daniel DeGuzman, 82 from Jaden Chung and an 83 from Andrew Hong.
Burbank received an 82 from Frank Maslyk, 84s from Louie Calzado and Kevin Kienlen and a 90 from Ari Ahmed. Jerome Dimalaluan of Pasadena finished with a team-best 78.
The league finals will take place at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at Hansen Dam with the top six finishers advancing to the CIF Northern Individual Tournament on May 6 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.
Wednesday’s field will consist of Nakao (first place, 69.167 average), Kwon (69.335), Melcher (69.5), Chen (71.167), Frink (71.835), Coccio (72.835), Hernandez (73.335), Oetejo (73.665), McGowan (75), Norman (75.335), Yu (76), Zang (77), Sanchez (77.885), Dimalaluan (77.835), Chung (80) and Kienlen (80.165).