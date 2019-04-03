Severo's walk-off single hands Burbank baseball league win against Crescenta Valley

BURBANK — In a Pacific League baseball game that shifted back-and-forth in the middle innings, it was only right for a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to close things out.
With one out and runners on second and third, Burbank High junior Dominik Severo saw his line drive bounce off the pitcher’s mound and take a big hop past second base.
The junior knocked his helmet off and threw up his hands as his run-scoring walk-off single drove in junior Adam Loera to help the Bulldogs knock off Crescenta Valley High, 3-2, at Burbank on Tuesday.
“I was just trying to stay relaxed and just think about driving my friend in from third base — just get him home,” Severo said.
Burbank (5-9-1, 5-2 in league) handed Crescenta Valley its first league loss of the season on the way to recording its first victory against the Falcons after 19 straight losses
The Bulldogs’ last victory against the Falcons comes a day shy of a decade, with their previous triumph against Crescenta Valley coming April 3, 2009, in a 9-4 win.
“We always know Crescenta Valley is well-coached and they’re going to come in here with a talented team,” Burbank coach Bob Hart said. “When you get quality wins, those are the most lasting. It’s something you can build off of.
“We situationally hit well, we played good defense, our pitching was outstanding — those are generally good components for a win.”
In the eighth inning, the Bulldogs benefited from a wild pitch from Crescenta Valley relief pitcher Chad Ruf to get a runner on first.
A throwing error from the catcher to first base put two runners on, before Severo delivered his one-out RBI-single to notch Bulldogs’ second consecutive victory in extra innings.
Crescenta Valley had a chance to take a lead in the top off the inning with two outs and the bases loaded, but relief pitcher Joey Clark threw out Emilio Veliz to close the frame.
“They made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t, obviously, in that late inning,” Crescenta Valley coach Phil Torres said. “They got a big hit when they needed to and we just hit it too hard. We got that base hit, we just hit it too hard. Their center fielder made a good throw and we just couldn’t score with two outs.”
The Falcons (12-6, 6-1) struck first when starting pitcher Will Grimm motored home on a passed ball at the top of the third for a 1-0 lead.
Bulldogs junior Troy Lee tied the score at 1 in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single that scored lead-off batter Oaklee Spens.
Burbank took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, as Spens scored his second run on a passed ball for the 2-1 Bulldogs lead.
Crescenta Valley knotted the score at 2 at the top of the sixth with a one-out RBI from junior Isaac Sung, who drove in Falcons junior Chase Smith.
With two outs and the game-winning run at second at the top of the seventh, Burbank starting pitcher Andrew De La Torre recorded his second strikeout of the game to quell the threat.
In the bottom of the seventh, Grimm, who started on the mound, induced a pop-out to third for the final out to send the contest into the extra frame.
De La Torre threw seven innings with seven hits, two earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.
Grimm also threw a complete game and yielded six hits, two earned runs, three strikeouts and four walks.
“We just gave away a lot of at-bats to good hitters,” Torres said. “We’ll practice tomorrow and get ready to go.
“Everybody in league is closer now. Everybody’s 5-1 or 4-2 and whatever the outcome is, everyone’s together now, so it’ll make it fun down the stretch.”