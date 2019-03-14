Burroughs, Hoover swimming split Pacific League dual meet

GLENDALE — It came down to the final race, the boys’ 400-yard medley relay, to finalize a split result in a Pacific League dual swim meet between Hoover High and Burroughs on Wednesday.
The Burroughs girls’ swim team comfortably handled Hoover, 103-57, with six individual first-place finishes and three victories in each of the three relay races to come away with a league victory at Hoover.
Though the Tornadoes boys’ team had a slim five-point lead heading into the final relay, Hoover needed to win the 400 medley relay to solidify its victory. Sophomore Ejmin Elyasi made sure his team placed first to edge the Indians, giving the Tornadoes a 87-80 victory.
“At this point of the season, the guys are really trying to enter their top events and we’re starting to figure out where people go,” Hoover coach Kevin Witt said. “We have a couple swimmers back that are healthy, but we also have a couple of swimmers that are unhealthy.
“Great result. The kids had some great swims today and it’s definitely a complete team effort to get that.”
Elyasi combined with Hakop Ansuryan, Michael Moradian and Eric Begijani to finish first in the relay at 3 minutes, 55.44 seconds.
The sophomore also recorded a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.98.
“I just think about it going back to practice because those moments always happen racing other teammates,” Elyasi said. “It’s just the practice and experience.
“It was for sure fun. My body’s broken down right now from practice, but, at league, I’ll be much faster and way better.”
Hoover also received a pair of victories from Ansuryan in the 100 freestyle (53.63) and the 200 freestyle (2:00.79) and Artur Khachatryan in the 50 freestyle (23:53).
Ansuryan, Khachatryan, Elyasi and Jordan Corpuz also combined for a victory in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.87.
The Indians received a pair of solo wins from senior Reigh Abaoag in the 100 butterfly (53.00) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.02). Burroughs also recorded a win the 200 medley relay from Morning, Abaoag, Arthur Eldridge and Nathan Gault-Crabb (3:56.13).
For Hoover, Jehu Morning provided a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:06.09), Nicolai Lazarev won the 500 freestyle (5:40.22)
On the girls’ side, Burroughs junior and two-time All-Area Swimmer of the Year Maya Wilson won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in 1:56.35 and 59.83, respectively.
Wilson combined with Liliana Noriega, Elana Merrit and Ema Nathan to take the 200 medley relay to in 2:03.04 and teamed up with Nathan, Noriega and Aleah Orozco for a victory in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.02.
“I treated this almost like a practice and just put in the effort and seeing where I’m at,” Wilson said. “I’m not expecting to be extremely fast right now, especially because I’m in the middle of hard training. Today was just good practice for league and bringing the team together.
“We were just swimming and going for it, not being afraid to race, especially.”
Nathan grabbed a victory in the 50 freestyle (27.06), Noriega won the 100 backstroke (1:09.30), Elana Merrit claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:02.75) and Madeline Spangler won the 100 freestyle (1:02.08).
“Our pool heater’s been down, so we haven’t been in the pool last week, so we just told them to give their full effort as much as they can,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. “It’s just the same as every other meet — just trying to drop those times down and tighten the races up.
“A lot of our athletes are very driven and they’re goal oriented, so they know what they need to do when I get here.”
Hoover received a pair of individual wins from sophomore Nane Akopyan in the 200 individual medley (2:31.62) and the 500 freestyle (6:53.1).