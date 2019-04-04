Burroughs swim sweeps Glendale in league dual meet

BURBANK — Looking to gain traction, the Burroughs High swimming teams collected a number of CIF automatic times that helped boost their chances of a Pacific League dual meet victory against Glendale.
The Burroughs boys’ squad won eight races to defeat Glendale, 99-66, on Wednesday at Burroughs. Backed by seven victories, the Burroughs girls’ team registered a 95-76 victory..
“I thought the team did great,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. “It’s our second home meet of the season, which is really nice. We like swimming at home. I don’t know why, but our swimmers seem to do better here. I think they’re just more comfortable here and we don’t have to travel.”
The Indians boys’ team (3-2 overall) received a pair of CIF automatic times from Reigh Abaoag, who finished the 100-yard butterfly in 53.92 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in one minute, 3.09 seconds.
The Burroughs senior also was the lead-off swimmer in the Indians relay team that won the 200 medley race in a CIF consideration mark of 1:49.54 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.34, also a CIF consideration time.
“It’s just a dual meet right now,” Abaoag said. “We’re still seeing where we’re at and trying new things, but at the same time, we know we’re still having fun even though times may not be there. It’s just a point where you want to see where your time is, you want to know where you’re at, and, by the time league comes, you’ll know what to fix and you’ll do better at that meet.”
Burroughs also got individual victories from Nathan Gault-Crabb in the 200 individual medley (2:25.75), Arthur Eldridge in the 50 freestyle (25.31) and Nicolai Lazarev in the 500 freestyle (5:32.14).
The Indians relay team of Isaack Dowling, Arshak Berberyan, Kristian Solano and Gault-Crabb won the 400 freestyle in 3:57.20.
Glendale (0-3) earned a pair individual victories from Leo Grossman in the 100 freestyle (54.88) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.63). The Nitros also saw Kierin Ferris win the 200 freestyle (1:53.59).
“I was really happy that we had some consideration times, which I’d like to make auto, but, right now, the bets are looking good,” Glendale coach Carol Driffill said. “I’ve got a couple of JV kids that are really showing up and doing well and are fighting for a spot, so that’s good. It keeps my varsity in shape.”
The Burroughs girls’ swim team (3-2) received a pair of CIF automatic times from two-time All-Area Girls’ Swimmer of the Year Maya Wilson, who captured the 200 freestyle in 2:00.80 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.32.
Wilson also helped the Burroughs’ relay team get CIF consideration times in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Wilson, a junior, teamed up with Liliana Noriega, Sophia Liwag and Ema Nathan in the 200 medley relay to finish in 2:03.46 and in the 200 freestyle relay with Aleah Orozco, Nathan and Noriega for a time of 1:00.40.
“It’s good to see a lot of the kids be really excited about their times – looking up and seeing that their training is really paying off,” Cook said. “It’s nice to see that they’re excited and that they’re building on that. Looking good.”
Glendale (1-2) also registered CIF consideration times from Liana Pooladi, with wins in the 200 individual medley with a 2:26.47 finish and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.03.
“Personally, I think I did pretty well,” Pooladi said. “My 200 IM wasn’t that great, but I think both of the relays were really good. My 100 breaststroke was good as well. I wanted to get the CIF consideration time, and I did get it so I’m really happy.”
The Indians girls’ received individual wins from Madeline Spangler in the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:00.40) and Ema Nathan in the 50 freestyle (27.24), and their relay team of Nathan, Orozco, Noriega and Spangler won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.24.
Glendale also added individual victories from Kaylin Lo in the 500 freestyle (6:16.10) and Ariadne De Leon the 100 backstroke (1:12.03).
“It’s nice to take away a few firsts,” Driffil said. “We don’t have the depth that Burroughs does, which I’m hoping to work on for next year, just to increase our depth a bit. Overall, we did well.”