Sports Roundup: Glendale Community College baseball falls in sectional opener

COLLEGE BASEBALL
El Camino College 14, Glendale Community College 2: Visiting Glendale (30-16) lost Friday in the first game of the best-of-three California Community College Athletic Assn. Southern California Sectionals.
Fourth-seeded Glendale, which won the Western State Conference East Division championship before beating Santa Barbara and San Diego Mesa in the postseason, yielded two runs in the first inning, one in the second and six in the third to trail, 10-0.
Sammy Martinez and Alex Mills each drove in one run in the sixth for the Vaqueros, who finished with four hits, to pull to with 10-2.
No. 2 El Camino (37-7) won the South Coast Conference South Division title. It defeated Pasadena and Cypress in the playoffs.
Glendale and El Camino will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at El Camino. Should a winner-take-all contest be played, it would begin at noon Sunday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Linde in CIF Southern Section Individual Tournament: Flintridge Prep’s Gillis Linde fell, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0, to Hart’s Luke Papayoanou in the first round of the event at Carpinteria High on Friday.
Linde, a senior, helped Flintridge Prep win the CIF Southern Section Division IV championship on May 10.