Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball earns lopsided tourney win

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 60, Chavez 21: Alex Zohouralen finished with 12 points and Andreyas Boghossian added nine on Monday to lift the Falcons (4-0) to a pool-play win in the Northeast Valley Tournament.
Crescenta Valley received eight points from Tyler Carlson and seven from Danny Khani.
Hoover 49, Brea Olinda 46: Hoover (3-3) won a consolation game of the El Monte Tournament on Saturday.
Glendale 57, Newbury Park 54: The Nitros (3-1) posted a nonleague road victory Saturday.
Glendale received 26 points from David Shamiryan and 13 each from Johnny Mansuryan and Cole Fajardo.
St. Francis 54, Northwood 34: St. Francis (2-0) rolled to a nonleague home win Saturday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 54, San Gabriel Mission 14: The Tologs (5-3) posted a pool-play win in the San Marino Tournament on Monday.
Arcadia 67, Flintridge Prep 65 (overtime): Flintridge Prep fell Saturday in the championship contest of the Mark Keppel Tournament.
The Rebels (3-1) received 37 points from Kaitlyn Chen and 12 from Andie Kim.
The teams were tied at 63 at the end of regulation.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 38, Lincoln 29: The Tologs (4-3) won the fifth-place game of the Mark Keppel Tournament on Friday.
Glendale 50, South Torrance 42: Glendale (3-4) picked up a win Friday in a consolation game of the Mark Keppel Tournament.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 2, Fontana 0: The Falcons began their season Monday with a pool-play win in the Ralph Brandt Tournament at St. Francis High.
Crescenta Valley received one goal apiece from Yechan Kang and Talon Carvalho and four saves from goalkeeper Nick Shahbandarian.
Glendale 5, Eagle Rock 0: Dro Gharibian finished with two goals and one assist and Jose Zamora added two goals Monday to lift the host Nitros to a season-opening nonleague win.
Glendale got one goal from Jose Flores.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Monrovia 5, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: The Tologs (0-2) dropped a nonleague road match Monday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received one goal each from Amanda Ramirez, Abby Kim and Skyler Bower and 11 saves from goalkeeper Ellie Lund.