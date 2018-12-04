Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley, St. Francis capture basketball tournament championships

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 71, Newbury Park 47: Crescenta Valley captured the Northeast Valley Tournament championship Saturday at Vaughn Charter High in Pacoima.
The Falcons (8-0) received 20 points from Alec Zohouralen, 13 from Andreyas Boghossian and 12 from Tyler Carlson, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
St. Francis 60, Archbishop Riordan 52: Dennis Flowers III collected 22 points and four assists and Andre Henry had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks Saturday to propel St. Francis (5-1) in the Riordan Tournament championship contest.
Glendale 63, Stockdale 48: Glendale (7-2) won the consolation game of the Burbank High Tournament on Saturday.
The Nitros received 18 points from Johny Mansuryan, 15 from Manouk Manoukian, 12 from Cole Farjado and eight from Elvin Hartoonian.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 58, Whittier 38: Mary Markaryan registered 16 points and 13 rebounds Saturday to lift Glendale in the championship game of the San Marino Tournament.
The Nitros (8-5) received 15 points and three steals from Meri Chebishian and 13 points and nine rebounds from Melissa Zamora.
St. Monica Academy 50, United Christian Academy 24: The Crusaders (2-2) notched a victory Saturday in a consolation game of the Calvary Baptist Tournament on Saturday.
Crescenta Valley 54, Paraclete 31: The Falcons (4-4) posted a win in a consolation game of the Crescenta Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Hoover 28, California Academy of Mathematics and Science 26: The Tornadoes (1-3) recorded a victory Saturday in a consolation contest in the Rosemead Tournament.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Murrieta Valley 4, Glendale 0: Glendale (2-1-1) dropped a nonleague road match Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Glendale tied Perris, 2-2, in a nonleague contest.
Crescenta Valley 4, Oak Park 1: Calen Abad finished with two goals Saturday to propel Crescenta Valley to a win in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament at St. Francis High.
Jesus Pena and Talon Carvalho each scored one goal for the Falcons (2-2).
St. Francis 2, Canyon Country Canyon 2: Host St. Francis (0-3-1) picked up a tie in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament on Saturday.
Fontana 2, Hoover 0: Hoover (1-2-3) fell Saturday in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament on Saturday at St. Francis High.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
L.A. Valley College 69, Glendale Community College 56: Glendale (2-6) fell Saturday in a consolation contest of the West L.A. Tournament.
Isaac Etter had a team-high 17 points for the Vaqueros, who got 11 from Steven Hubbell and 10 from Andre Banton.