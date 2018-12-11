Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart basketball captures tournament title

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 39, Pasadena Poly 37: Faith Ellis finished with eight points, all in the fourth quarter, to lift Flintridge Sacred Heart (12-3) in the championship game of the Pasadena Poly Tournament on Saturday.
Janna de Vera added 12 points for the Tologs.
Kysa Hayashi of Flintridge Sacred Heart was selected the tournament’s most valuable player and de Vera was named to the all-tournament team.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 67, Norwalk 55: Andre Henry had 28 points Monday to lift the Golden Knights (8-1) to a victory in the Bellflower Tournament.
St. Monica Academy 51, Glendale Adventist Academy 25: Visiting St. Monica cruised to a nonleague win Monday.
The Crusaders improved to 4-5. The Cougars dipped to 1-3.
Valley Torah 59, St. Monica Academy 53: St. Monica dropped a nonleague contest Saturday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Francis 1, Chaminade 1: St. Francis posted a Mission League tie on the road Monday.
Max Wiedeman-Escobedo scored the the Golden Knights (4-3-2, 1-0-1 in league).
St. Francis in Santa Barbara College Tournament: St. Francis posted a pair of shutout victories Saturday.
St. Francis opened with a 1-0 win against Rio Mesa before earning a 4-0 victory against Buena. St. Francis didn’t allow a goal in three tournament matches.
Flintridge Prep in Temple City Tournament: Flintridge Prep (5-0) notched two wins Saturday at the Temple City Tournament.
Flintridge Prep began with a 4-0 win versus Whittier before recording a 2-1 victory against Chavez.
Murrieta Valley 6, Glendale 1: Visiting Glendale (2-3-1) yielded five second-half goals en route to a nonleague defeat Saturday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
San Gabriel Mission 7, Holy Family 1: The visiting Gaels dropped a Horizon League match Monday.
Holy Family dropped to 4-3, 1-1 in league.
Crescenta Valley in Best of the West Tournament: The Falcons went winless in a pair of games Saturday at Newport Harbor.
Crescenta Valley suffered a 2-0 defeat against Apple Valley after earlier playing to a scoreless tie against Sunny Hills.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 15, Brentwood 2: Bree Layseca collected five goals and Amanda Ramirez added four on Monday to power the visiting Tologs (4-5) to a nonleague victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 77, Siskiyous College 68: Sylvia Vartazarian finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds Saturday to propel Glendale (8-1) in the championship contest of the Allan hancock College Tournament.
Vartazarian was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The Glendale High graduate finished the tournament with 39 points and 36 rebounds in three games.
Cheyenne Jankulovski of Glendale contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals en route to being named to the all-tournament team.
Tess Oakley-Stilson registered 11 points and two blocks for the Vaqueros, who received 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals from Gloria Bianchi.