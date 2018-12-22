Sports Roundup: Glendale college women’s basketball captures own tournament title

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 75, L.A. Trade Tech 68: The Nitros continue to stay on a roll, capped by winning the championship contest of the Glendale College Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The Vaqueros (11-1) received 19 points and 10 rebounds from Glendale High product Sylvia Vartazarian en route to winning their ninth straight game.
Glendale, ranked No. 12 in Southern California, got 10 points from Sarah Perez (Crescenta Valley) and nine from Gloria Bianchi to turn back Trade Tech (11-1), ranked No. 2 in Southern California and third in state.
Glendale jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and built a 36-29 halftime advantage. Glendale led, 53-47, after the third quarter.
The Vaqueros posted earlier tournament wins against Allan Hancock and Riverside.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 75, Muir 57: Georgina Kregorian registered a team-high 31 points Friday to spark the visiting Falcons to a Pacific League win.
Crescenta Valley improved to 8-5, 4-1 in league.
Burbank 67, Hoover 28: Hoover fell Friday in a Pacific League road game.
The Tornadoes are 0-5 in league.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 68, Muir 66 (overtime): Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League road win Friday.
The Falcons (11-2, 3-2 in league) received 21 points from Tyler Carlson and 14 apiece from Danny Khani and Harout Tahanian.
Burbank 67, Hoover 64: Hoover lost a Pacific League road game Friday.
The Tornadoes are 5-8, 0-5 in league.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 4, Muir 2: Caleb Abad scored two goals Friday to lift visiting Crescenta Valley to a Pacific League victory.
The Falcons (5-2-2, 3-0-2 in league) got one goal apiece from Eric Cho and Elias Ayranjian.
Glendale 3, Arcadia 1: Jose Flores, Droe Gharibian and Anri Sahakyan scored goals Friday to spark Glendale to a Pacific League home win.
The Nitros improved to 6-3-1, 4-1 in league.
Hoover 2, Burbank 2: Visiting Hoover finished in a deadlock Friday in a Pacific League match.
Hoover is 2-1-2 in league.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 5, Muir 0: The host Falcons posted a Pacific League win Friday.
Crescenta Valley (7-2-3, 4-0-1 in league) scored three first-half goals.
Arcadia 1, Glendale 0: Visiting Glendale fell Friday in a Pacific League match.
The Nitors dipped to 3-2-3, 2-2-1 in league.
Holy Family 4, L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus 3: Brianna Cindrich scored four goals and Lexi Castro added three assists Thursday to lift the visiting Gaels to a Horizon League victory at Salesian High.
Holy Family improved to 6 -3, 2-1 in league.