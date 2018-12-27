Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep boys’ basketball rallies for tournament win

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 55, Laguna Beach 54: The Rebels (8-5) overcame a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and rallied for a pool-play win in the Torrey Pines Tournament on Thursday.
The Rebels trailed at one point, 46-30.
AJ Nicassio finished with 17 points for Flintridge Prep, which got 11 each from John Lytle and Zach Kim.
Crescenta Valley 71, St. Paul 70 (overtime): Crescenta Valley recorded a victory Thursday in a pool-play game of the San Gabriel Valley Classic on Thursday.
Andreyas Boghossian finished with 23 points, including scoring the winning basket as time expired.
The Falcons (13-2) received 10 points from Tyler Carlson, nine each from Harout Tahanian and Alex Zohouralen and eight from Danny Khani.
The teams were tied at 61 at the end of regulation.
Glendale 76, Gladstone 30: Manny Kapoushian collected 20 points Thursday to lift Glendale (13-3) in a pool-play game of the San Gabriel Valley Tournament.
The Nitros got 14 points each from Manouk Manoukian and Savid Shamiryan.
St. Francis 66, Upland 55: St. Francis (14-2) notched a pool-play victory Thursday in the Nogales Tournament.
Andre Henry and Jason Gallant had 16 points each and Dennis Flowers III chipped in with 15.
Hoover 60, Mountain View 45: Hoover (6-9) earned a pool-play victory Thursday in the San Gabriel Valley Tournament.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 59, Thousand Oaks 39: Flintridge Prep (11-1) rolled to a pool-play win in the La Cañada High Tournament on Thursday.
Camarillo 56, Crescenta Valley 50: Crescenta Valley (10-6) fell in a winner’s-bracket home game of the West Coast Holiday Festival on Thursday.
Schurr 61, Hoover 35: Hoover (2-9) dropped a pool-play game in the West Coast Holiday Classic on Thursday at Hoover.
Flintridge Prep 63, Arleta 33: Sofia Gonzalez finished with 15 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 13 on Wednesday to lift the Rebels to a pool-play win in the La Cañada High Tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 7, St. Lucy’s 0: Flintridge Prep (11-0-1) coasted to a pool-play win Thursday in the La Salle Tournament.
Earlier Thursday, Flintridge Prep posted a 13-0 win versus Bishop Conaty-Loretto.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Francis 3, Escondido 2: The Golden Knights (6-5-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit to post a pool-play win in the Nike Southern California Tournament near San Diego on Thursday.
Diego Jimenez scored the winning goal with about five minutes remaining.
Flintridge Prep 4, St. Genevieve 1: Flintridge Prep (7-3-1) registered a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Thursday.
Simi Valley 3, Glendale 0: Glendale (7-4-1) fell Thursday in a pool-play match of the La Cañada Tournament.
Chaffey 3, Crescenta Valley 1: Crescenta Valley (5-4-2) dropped a pool-play match in the Crescenta Valley Tournament on Thursday.
Adom Oshagan scored a goal for the Falcons.