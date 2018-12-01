Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball earns spot in tourney final

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 75, Chatsworth 57: Tyler Carlson finished with 16 points, including four three-pointers, on Friday to power Crescenta Valley to a semifinal victory in the Northeast Valley Tournament.
Crescenta Valley (7-0) will take part in the championship game against Newbury Park at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Vaughn Charter High in Pacoima.
The Falcons got 12 points from Danny Khani, 11 from Chuck Meyer and 10 from Andreas Boghossian.
St. Francis 59, Oakland Tech 48: Andre Henry registered 24 points and 11 rebounds Friday to lift St. Francis (5-1) to a pool-play win in the Riordan Tournament.
The Golden Knights received 12 points and five rebounds from Dennis Flowers II.
St. Monica Academy 62, Academy of Careers & Exploration 47: The Crusaders (3-2) earned a victory in the Calvary Baptist Tournament on Thursday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 47, La Salle 36: Ana Boyajyan registered 10 points and Mary Markaryan added eight on Friday to spur Glendale to a semifinal victory in the San Marino Tournament.
Glendale (7-5) will meet a team to be determined in the tournament’s championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 41, Montebello 32: Janna de Vera collected 17 points and Faith Ellis added eight on Friday to power the Tologs (9-3) to a victory in the San Marino Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart went 5-0 in the tournament, but will not compete in the championship game because of a scheduling conflict, Flintridge Sacred Heart coach Ty Buxman said.
Granada Hills Charter 48, Crescenta Valley 32: The Falcons (3-4) fell Friday in the third-place game of the Creascenta Valley Tournament.
Workman 47, Hoover 26: Hoover (0-3) fell Friday in a pool-play game of the Rosemead Tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Monica Academy 7, Holy Family 6: St. Monica (3-0) posted a nonleague home win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Brianna Cindrich scored six goals and Lexi Castro added four assists for Holy Family (2-2).
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, Mayfield 0: The Tologs (1-1) posted a nonleague road victory Friday at Occidental College.
Glendale 2, Westridge 2: Ella Wasson scored two goals for the Nitros (1-0-2) on Friday in a nonleague home match.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hoover 1, Van Nuys 1: Host Hoover (1-1-4) earned a tie Friday in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament.
San Fernando 5, Crescenta Valley 0: Crescenta Valley (1-2) dropped a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament on Friday at Hoover High.
Valencia Valencia 4, St. Francis 3: The host Golden Knights fell Friday at home in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 85, Barstow College 83 (overtime): The Vaqueros (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak Friday with a victory in a West L.A. College Tournament game.
Glendale received a game-high 40 points from Isaac Etter, who added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Vaqueros got 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from Andre Banton and 12 points from Samir Naser.