Sports Roundup: Glendale college women’s basketball downs Chaffey

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 73, Chaffey College 45: The Vaqueros (5-1) cruised to a nonconference road victory Wednesday and extended their winning streak to three.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Pasadena City College 95, Glendale Community College 90 (overtime): Glendale (1-4) suffered a nonconference home defeat Wednesday.
Andre Bantan finished with a game-high 36 points for Glendale, which received 13 points each from Isaac Etter and Tre’j Floyd and 12 from Eric Ting.
The teams were tied at 79 after regulation.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 48, Ontario 18: The Rebels (3-0) earned a pool-play win Wednesday in the Mark Keppel Tournament and will take part in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Flintridge Prep got 16 points from Kaitlyn Chen and 13 from Sofia Gonzalez..
Glendale 53, Lakewood 36: Glendale (1-3) picked up a pool-play win in the Downey Tournament on Tuesday.
The Nitros received 11 points apiece from Meri Chebishian and Mary Markaryan.
Flintridge Prep 73, Westchester 30: Flintridge Prep (2-0) picked up a pool-play win Tuesday in the Mark Keppel Tournament.
Andie Kim and Sofia Gonzalez had 17 points apiece for Flintridge Prep, which received 16 from Kaitlyn Chen.
Montclair 36, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 23: Kysa Hayashi finished with 11 points for the Tologs (2-3) on Tuesday in a pool-play game of the Mark Kepel Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 50, Alhambra 27: Manami Hayashi contributed a team-high 14 points and Faith Ellis added eight to power the Tologs (2-2) to a pool-play win ion the Mark Keppel Tournament on Monday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Monica Academy 41, Southwestern Academy 38: Host St. Monica (1-1) posted a nonleague win Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.
Hoover 69, West Covina 60: Hoover (2-2) cruised to a pool-play win in the El Monte Tounament on Tuesday.
Waverly 68, St. Monica Academy 52: The Crusaders began their season Monday with a nonleague road defeat.
BOYS’ SOCCER
West Ranch 3, Hoover 0: Hoover (1-1-1) fell in a nonleague road match Tuesday.