Sports Roundup: Tournament triumph for St. Monica boys’ basketball

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Monica Academy 67, Bethel Christian 55: The Crusaders (2-1) picked up a pool-play win Tuesday in the Calvary Baptist Tournament.
Flintridge Prep 63, Rosemead 25: The host Rebels (3-3) received 12 points each from AJ Nicassio and Kevin Ashworth to post a nonleague win Tuesday.
Albany 52, St. Francis 49: St. Francis (2-1) dropped a nonleague contest Tuesday at Menlo College in Atherton.
The Golden Knights received 26 points from Andre Henry.
Ventura 77, Glendale 72: Glendale (4-2) dropped a pool-play contest Tuesday in the Burbank Tournament.
The Nitros got 30 points from Johnny Mansuryan and 24 from David Shamiryan.
Glendale 70. Los Angeles 40: Glendale (4-1) received 19 points from David Shamiryan, 18 from Manuel Kapoushian and 10 from Cesar Vargas to earn a victory in the Burbank Tournament on Monday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 46, Mountain View 31: Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-3) coasted to a pool-play win Tuesday in the San Marino Tournament.
The Tologs got 19 points from Kysa Hayashi and 14 from Sam Fung.
St. Monica Academy 55. Crossroads Christian 19: The Crusaders opened their season Tuesday by rolling in a pool-play game Tuesday in the Calvary Baptist Tournament.
Crescenta Valley 66, West Ranch 29: The Falcons (3-2) picked up a pool-play win in the Crescenta Valley Tournament on Monday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 8, Blair 6: The Rebels began their season Tuesday with a nonleague home win, getting three goals from Silas Chavez.
Flintridge Prep received two goals each from Preston Ho and Dylan McGaharn and one from Nick Klatsky..
Hoover 0, Valencia Valencia 0: The Tornadoes (1-2-1) played to a tie Tuesday in a pool-play match in the Ralph Brandt Tournament at Crespi High.
Hoover goalkeeper Leon Kapriellian finished with four saves.
Saugus 4, Crescenta Valley 0: Crescenta Valley (1-1) dropped a pool-play match Tuesday in the Ralph Brandt Tournament at Crespi High.
Van Nuys 1, St. Francis 0: The Golden Knights started their season Monday with a home loss in a pool-play match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Monica Academy 12, Valley Torah 0: The host Crusaders cruised to a nonleague win Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Hoover 4, Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary 0: Hoover (2-1) scored three-second half goals to earn a nonleague home victory Monday.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Westridge 15, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League-opening victory Tuesday.
Glendale 14, Bell Gardens 13: The Nitros (2-0) registered a nonleague road win Tuesday.
San Marino 8, Hoover 5: The visiting Tornadoes (0-2) dropped a nonleague match Tuesday.