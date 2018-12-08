Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart basketball earns spot in tourney championship

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 41, Holy Martyrs 32: Kysa Hayashi registered 14 points Friday to lift the Tologs (11-3) to a victory in the Pasadena Poly Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart will meet Pasadena Poly in the tournament’s championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pasadena 73, Crescenta Valley 65: Crescenta Valley lost a Pacific League road game Friday.
The Falcons are 5-5, 1-1 in league.
Burroughs 59, Glendale 34: Host Glendale dropped a Pacific League game Friday.
Glendale dipped to 8-7, 0-2 in league.
Arcadia 82, Hoover 12: Visiting Hoover fell Friday in a Pacific League contest.
The Tornadoes are 1-5, 0-2 in league.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 54, Adelanto 42: Kysa Hayashi finished with 17 points and Manami Hayashi added 16 on Thursday to lift Flintridge Sacred Heart (10-3) to a pool-play win in the Pasadena Poly Tournament.
Flintridge Prep 48, Mayfield 29: The host Rebels (5-1) began Prep League play Thursday with a victory.
Sofia Gonzalez and Kaitlyn Chen had 13 points each for Flintridge Prep.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 59, Burroughs 50: Manny Kapoushian contributed a team-high 18 points Friday to spark host Glendale to a Pacific League victory.
The Nitros (8-3, 1-1 in league) got 10 points apiece from Manouk Manoukian and Cole Fajardo.
St. Francis 48, Salesian 46: Andre Henry finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds Friday to ignite the visiting Golden Knights (6-1) to a nonleague victory.
Arcadia 74, Hoover 57: Visiting Hoover fell Friday in a Pacific League contest.
The Tornadoes are 5-5, 0-2 in league.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hoover 1, Arcadia 0: Visiting Hoover posted a Pacific League victory Friday.
The Tornadoes improved to 2-3-3, 1-1 in league.
Crescenta Valley 1, Pasadena 1: Host Crescenta Valley finished in a Pacific League tie Friday.
The Falcons (3-2-1, 1-0-1 in league) got a goal from Elias Ayranjian off an assist from David Villaseñor.
St. Francis 1, Palos Verdes 0: St. Francis (2-3-1) notched a victory Friday in the Santa Barbara College Tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 1, Pasadena 1: The Falcons played to a Pacific League stalemate Friday.
Kathryn Thamasian scored for Crescenta Valley (3-0-1, 1-0-1 in league).
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 0: Host Flintridge Prep rolled to a Prep League-opening victory Friday.
The Rebels improved to 2-0.
Burroughs 7, Glendale 2: Visiting Glendale fell Friday in a Pacific League road match.
The Nitros dipped to 1-1-4, 0-1-1 in league.
Arcadia 2, Hoover 0: The host Tornadoes lost a Pacific League match Friday.
Hoover is 4-3, 0-2 in league.
Holy Family 6, L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus 0: The host Gaels rolled to an Horizon League-opening home win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Holy Family (4-2) got five goals from Brianna Cindrich and one goal and four assists from Lexi Castro.
West Ranch 3, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: The Tologs (2-2) dropped a nonleague road match Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 66, Merritt College 40: Esmeralda Perez collected 16 points and Sylvia Vartazarian added nine points and 10 rebounds Friday to ignite the Vaqueros (7-1) to a victory in the Allan Hancock Tournament.
Glendale Community College 65, Santa Barbara City College 55: Glendale began play in the Allan Hancock Tournament with a victory Thursday.
Glendale received 28 points, five assists and three steals from Cheyenne Jankulovski and 10 points and 12 rebounds from Sylvia Vartazarian.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Cypress College 64, Glendale Community College 51: Glendale (3-7) lost Friday in a Cypress Tournament contest.
The Vaqueros got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Andre Zohrabian, 15 points from Isaac Etter and 12 points and seven rebounds from Steven Hubbell.
Glendale Community College 80, Cuyamaca 65: Andre Banton finished with 23 points to lift Glendale to a pool-play victory in the Cypress College Tournament on Wednesday.
The Vaqueros received 19 points and seven rebounds from Steven Hubbell and 16 points from Isaac Etter