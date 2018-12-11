GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

Sports Roundup: Glendale boys’ basketball turns back Burbank

By Staff Reports
Dec 11, 2018 | 12:15 PM

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Glendale 55, Burbank 53: David Shamiryan finished with 20 points and Elvin Hartoonian added 12 on Tuesday to propel visiting Glendale to a Pacific League victory.

Advertisement

The Nitros improved to 9-3, 2-1 in league.

Crescenta Valley 73, Burroughs 57: Andreyas Boghossian collected 16 points and Harour Tahanian added 15 on Tuesday to help visiting Crescenta Valley earn a Pacific League road victory.

Advertisement

Tyler Carlson added 11 points for the Falcons (10-1, 2-1 in league).

Pasadena 76, Hoover 38: Hoover lost Tuesday in a Pacific League road contest.

The Tornadoes fell to 3-6, 0-3 in league.

Le Lycee 56, St. Monica Academy 51: The host Crusaders dropped an International League game Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.

St. Monica fell to 4-6, 1-1 in league.

Shalhevet 62, Flintridge Prep 57: The host Rebels (5-5) dropped a nonleague contest Monday.

Flintridge Prep received 20 points and 12 rebounds from AJ Nicassio and 16 points from Matthew Ho.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Flintridge Prep 68, Westridge 30: Kaitlyn Chen contributed 18 points and Ashlyn Zhang added 13 to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win Tuesday.

The Rebels (6-1, 2-0 in league) got 11 points from Madison Manning.

St. Monica Academy 57, Le Lycee 23: St. Monica picked up an International League-opening home win Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.

The Crusaders (3-2) have won 49 straight league games.

Burbank 50, Glendale 42: Glendale lost at home Tuesday in a Pacific League game.

The Nitros fell to 8-8, 0-3 in league.

Pasadena 69, Hoover 14: Hoover dropped a Pacific League contest Tuesday.

The Tornadoes dipped to 1-5, 0-3 in league.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Glendale 5, Burbank 0: Visiting Glendale registered a Pacific League win Tuesday.

The Nitros mimproved to 3-3-1, 2-1 in league.

Hoover 3, Pasadena 0: Hoover earned a Pacific League road win Tuesday.

The Tornadoes are 2-1 in league.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Glendale 7, Burbank 0: Host Glendale received two goals each from Aya Baker and Taylor Puno to roll to a Pacific League victory Tuesday.

The Nitros are 2-1-3, 1-1-1 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, Marlborough 1: The Tologs began Mission League play Tuesday with a home victory at Occidental College.

Jill Willis scored two goals for Flintridge Sacred Heart (3-2).

Flintridge Prep 11, Mayfield 1: Flintridge Prep coasted to a Prep League road win Tuesday at Occidental College.

The Rebels improved to 4-0-1, 2-0 in league.

Santa Clarita Christian 6, St. Monica Academy 2: St. Monica dropped a Heritage League home match Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.

The Crusaders are 4-1, 1-1 in league.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Crescenta Valley 24, Hoover 8: Visiting Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League-opening victory Tuesday.

Glendale 13, Pasadena 10: The Nitros began Pacific League action Tuesday with a road victory.

The Tornadoes are 3-2.

Advertisement
Advertisement