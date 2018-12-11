Sports Roundup: Glendale boys’ basketball turns back Burbank

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 55, Burbank 53: David Shamiryan finished with 20 points and Elvin Hartoonian added 12 on Tuesday to propel visiting Glendale to a Pacific League victory.
The Nitros improved to 9-3, 2-1 in league.
Crescenta Valley 73, Burroughs 57: Andreyas Boghossian collected 16 points and Harour Tahanian added 15 on Tuesday to help visiting Crescenta Valley earn a Pacific League road victory.
Tyler Carlson added 11 points for the Falcons (10-1, 2-1 in league).
Pasadena 76, Hoover 38: Hoover lost Tuesday in a Pacific League road contest.
The Tornadoes fell to 3-6, 0-3 in league.
Le Lycee 56, St. Monica Academy 51: The host Crusaders dropped an International League game Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.
St. Monica fell to 4-6, 1-1 in league.
Shalhevet 62, Flintridge Prep 57: The host Rebels (5-5) dropped a nonleague contest Monday.
Flintridge Prep received 20 points and 12 rebounds from AJ Nicassio and 16 points from Matthew Ho.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 68, Westridge 30: Kaitlyn Chen contributed 18 points and Ashlyn Zhang added 13 to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win Tuesday.
The Rebels (6-1, 2-0 in league) got 11 points from Madison Manning.
St. Monica Academy 57, Le Lycee 23: St. Monica picked up an International League-opening home win Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.
The Crusaders (3-2) have won 49 straight league games.
Burbank 50, Glendale 42: Glendale lost at home Tuesday in a Pacific League game.
The Nitros fell to 8-8, 0-3 in league.
Pasadena 69, Hoover 14: Hoover dropped a Pacific League contest Tuesday.
The Tornadoes dipped to 1-5, 0-3 in league.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Glendale 5, Burbank 0: Visiting Glendale registered a Pacific League win Tuesday.
The Nitros mimproved to 3-3-1, 2-1 in league.
Hoover 3, Pasadena 0: Hoover earned a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
The Tornadoes are 2-1 in league.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Glendale 7, Burbank 0: Host Glendale received two goals each from Aya Baker and Taylor Puno to roll to a Pacific League victory Tuesday.
The Nitros are 2-1-3, 1-1-1 in league.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, Marlborough 1: The Tologs began Mission League play Tuesday with a home victory at Occidental College.
Jill Willis scored two goals for Flintridge Sacred Heart (3-2).
Flintridge Prep 11, Mayfield 1: Flintridge Prep coasted to a Prep League road win Tuesday at Occidental College.
The Rebels improved to 4-0-1, 2-0 in league.
Santa Clarita Christian 6, St. Monica Academy 2: St. Monica dropped a Heritage League home match Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Crusaders are 4-1, 1-1 in league.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Crescenta Valley 24, Hoover 8: Visiting Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League-opening victory Tuesday.
Glendale 13, Pasadena 10: The Nitros began Pacific League action Tuesday with a road victory.
The Tornadoes are 3-2.