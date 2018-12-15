Sports Roundup: Henry lifts St. Francis basketball in overtime

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 75, Los Altos 73 (overtime): Andre Henry scored the winning basket as time expired to lift St. Francis to a semifinal victory in the Bellflower Classic on Friday.
Henry finished with 26 points for the Golden Knights, who got 16 from Frederick Harper and 12 from Gabriel Guerrero.
The teams were tied at 64 at the end of regulation.
St. Francis (9-1) will compete in the tournament’s championship game Saturday against a team to be determined.
Burbank 74, Crescenta Valley 72: Host Crescenta Valley came up short Friday in a Pacific League contest.
Crescenta Valley trailed, 60-46, entering the fourth quarter before launching a late comeback bid. The Falcons trailed, 47-28, at halftime.
The Falcons dropped to 10-2, 2-2 in league.
Muir 63, Glendale 53: Glendale suffered a Pacific League home defeat Friday.
The Nitros are 9-4, 2-2 in league.
Burroughs 57, Hoover 48: The Tornadoes dropped a Pacific League contest Friday.
Hoover fell to 5-7, 0-4 in league.
St. Francis 73, Dominguez 69: Dennis Flowers III had 21 points and Jason Gallant added 10 on Wednesday to lift the Golden Knights (8-1) to a pool-play win in the Bellflower Tournament.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 61, Pasadena Poly 34: Flintridge Prep posted a lopsided Prep League road victory against its main rival Friday.
Kaitlyn Chen had 19 points for Flintridge Prep (7-1, 3-0 in league). Madison Manning added 11 points and Sofia Gonzalez had 10 for the Rebels.
Glendale 72, Muir 27: Meri Chebishian finished with 24 points, including eight three-pointers, to help Glendale earn a Pacific League home win Friday.
The Nitros (9-8, 1-3 in league) got 10 points each from Melissa Zamora and Ani Boyajyan.
St. Monica Academy 72, Mesrobian 28: The Crusaders registered an International League home win Friday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.
St. Monica (5-2, 3-0 in league) has won 51 straight league games.
Burroughs 76, Hoover 20: Host Hoover fell Friday in a Pacific League contest.
The Tornadoes dipped to 0-4 in league.
St. Monica Academy 53, Waverly 10: St. Monica coasted to an International League road win Thursday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 9, Burbank 0: Dana Ryan finished with four goals Friday to help spark the visiting Falcons to a Pacific League victory.
Crescenta Valley (4-1-3, 3-0-1 in league) got three goals from Julianna Cheney.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, La Cañada 1: Flintridge Sacred Heart notched a nonleague road win Friday.
The Tologs improved to 4-2.
Glendale 7, Muir 0: Visiting Glendale rolled to a Pacific League victory Friday.
The Nitros improved to 3-1-3, 2-1-1 in league.
Burroughs 6, Hoover 0: Visiting Hoover dropped a Pacific League road match Friday.
The Tornadoes are 6-5, 0-4 in league.
Holy Family 11, Edgewood 1: Brianna Cindrich finished with 10 goals and Lexi Castro added one goal and seven assists Wednesdat to lead visiting Holy Family to a nonleague victory.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Glendale 4, Muir 0: Glendale registered a Pacific League home victory Friday.
The Nitros improved to 5-3-1, 3-1 in league.
Hoover 1, Burroughs 1: The host Tornadoes earned a Pacific League tie Friday.
Hoover is 3-4-5, 2-1-1 in league.
Harvard-Westlake 2, St. Francis 1: St. Francis fell Friday in a Mission League match.
Ryan Pearson scored for the Golden Knights (4-4-2, 1-1-1 in league).
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Pasadena Poly 13, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep suffered a Prep League road defeat Friday.
Crescenta Valley 18, Pasadena 4: Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Falcons are 2-0 in league.