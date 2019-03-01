Sports Roundup: Glendale Community College baseball powers by Oxnard

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 8, Oxnard College 2: Christian Muro finished with two hits and drove in three runs Friday to spark the visiting Vaqueros (8-7) to a nonconference victory.
Cypress College 7, Glendale Community College 5: Glendale lost a nonconference road contest Thursday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 13, Oak Park 10: Crescenta Valley (2-0) earned a nonleague road win Friday.
Glendale 8, Marlborough 7 (overtime): Rachel Fong finished with three goals, including the winning tally in overtime, and three assists Thursday to lift the visiting Nitros (2-0) to a nonleague win.
Glendale received three goals from Xcaret Salvador.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 18, Village Christian 9: St. Francis (3-1) cruised to a nonleague road win Friday.
St. Francis 14, Damien 1: Sean Douglas collected five goals Wednesday to power host St. Francis to a nonleague victory.
Peninsula 15, Glendale 4: Luis Mendoza had two goals for Glendale (1-1) in a nonleague home match Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Cleveland 1, Flintridge Prep 0: Flintridge Prep (7-4) fell in a nonleague road contest Friday.
The Rebels got two hits from Ben Grable.
Glendale 5, Santa Clara 0: The Nitros improved to 6-0 with the victory Friday.
Faith Baptist 2, St. Monica Academy 1: Host St. Monica lost a Heritage League contest Friday at Scholl Canyon Ball fields.
The Crusaders are 1-3 overall and in league.
St. Francis 11, Palmdale 1 (six innings): St. Francis won its final game in the West Rotary Tournament on the road Thursday.
St. Francis (5-4) went 4-1 in the tournament.
St. Francis pitchers Brandon Markarian and Ryan Rizzo combined to go six innings, allowing one run, six hits and striking out nine.
Doyle Kane had three hits and scored two runs for the Golden Knights, who got two hits and four runs batted in from Mikey Kane and a two-run home run from Tommy Italia (two runs scored and three RBI).
St. Francis 5, Highland 4: Brendan Durfee singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to spur the host Golden Knights to a West Rotary Tournament victory Wednesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Doyle Kane and Jack Clougherty each had two hits, a run batted in and a run scored for St. Francis.
La Cañada 2, 4, Crescenta Valley 1, 0: Crescenta Valley (2-4) lost a nonleague home doubleheader Wednesday at Stengel Field.
Rio Hondo Prep 8, Hoover 0: Host Hoover (0-8-1) dropped a nonleague contest Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 11, Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary 6: Visiting Glendale (7-0) notched a nonleague win Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 19, San Gabreil Mission 8: Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-2) earned a nonleague road win Thursday.
Glendale 12, Mark Keppel 3: Glendale recorded a nonleague home win Wednesday.
Campbell Hall 10, Flintridge Prep 3: Libby Penn finished with three hits and two runs batted in Wednesday for the visiting Rebels (0-2) in a nonleague defeat.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 219, Temple City 277: Ben Sacks fired an even-par 36 on Thursday to spark the host Rebels (2-0) to a nonleague win at Altdena Golf Course.
Crescenta Valley in Pacific League match No. 1: Crescenta Valley carded a 415 to take fourth in Thursday’s event at Whittier Narrows Golf Course in Rosemead.
Hank Norman had a four-over-par 76 for the Falcons.
La Cañada 207, St. Francis 209: St. Francis dropped a nonleague match Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Gabrielino, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19: AJ Nicassio registered 16 kills and Jake Woo added 29 assists Thursday to propel the host Rebels (2-0) to a nonleague victory.
Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22: Visiting Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League-opening win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 6-3.
Burbank d. Hoover, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21: Hoover fell Thursday in a Pacific League road match.
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-14, 25-9, 25-14: Glendale (1-2) suffered a Pacific League-opening defeat Wednesday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 17, Pasadena 1: Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 5-2, 3-0 in league.
San Marino 13, St. Francis 5: St. Francis (0-3) fell Thursday in a nonleague home match at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights received a sweep in singles from Ian Freer, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
Burroughs 13, Glendale 5: Glendale lost a Pacific League road match Thursday.
The Nitros dropped to 1-3 overall and in league.
Temple City 11, Crescenta Valley 7: Host Crescenta Valley dropped a nonleague match Wednesday.
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale in Pacific League tri-meet: Host Glendale defeated Pasadena 101-11, and lost to Burbank, 90-50, on Thursday.
The Nitros received first-place finishes from Thomas Khan in the 100 meters (11.35 seconds) and 200 (22.9).
Glendale got first-place efforts from Arvin Sales in the 1,600 (4:45.08), Chadi Saklaway in the 3,200 (10:13.67), David Fuentes in the 300 hurdles (43.50), Lucas Cseri in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and Julius Reyes in the discus (141-05).
Crescenta Valley 115, Burroughs 19: Dylan Wilbur took first in the 800- and 1,600-meter races for the Falcons at Thursday’s home Pacific League meet.
Wilbur clocked 2 minutes, 1.17 seconds in the 800 and 4:31.70 in the 1,600.
Hoover in Pacific League tri-meet: Hoover fell to Arcadia, 107-21, and Muir, 54-47, in Thursday’s event at Arcadia.
The Tornadoes are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale in Pacific League tri-meet: The Nitros defeated Pasadena, 89-27, and lost, 123-18, to Burbank in a home event Thursday.
Burroughs 74, Crescenta Valley 61: The host Falcons fell in a Pacific League meet Thursday.
Hoover in Pacific League trim-meet: Hoover took second in Thursday’s event at Arcadia High.
Hoover lost to Arcadia, 108-19, and defeated Muir, 54-26.
Hoover (1-2 overall and 1-1 in league) received a first-place finish from Lia Yaghisaei in the 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 55 seconds.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Fullerton College 8, Glendale Community College 1: Glendale lost a nonconference road match Friday.
The Vaqueros (2-5) got a win in singles from Elen Ghazaryan, 6-4, 7-5.
Bakersfield College 8, Glendale Community College 1: Visiting Glendale fell Thursday in a Western State Conference match.
The Vaqueros (2-3 in conference) received a doubles win from Gabriella Contratto and Maria Villegas, 8-3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
College of the Canyons 15, Glendale Community College 4 (five innings): The Vaqueros (1-8-1) dropped a Western State Conference East Division-opening contest Wednesday.