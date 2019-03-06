Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley baseball victorious in Pacific League opener

BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 7, Glendale 2: Crescenta Valley began Pacific League action Tuesday with a road win.
Starting pitcher Will Grimm had a complete game, striking out seven, to pick up the victory.
The Falcons improved to 3-4.
The Nitros are 5-1, 0-1 in league.
Burroughs 8, Hoover 0: Hoover fell Tuesday in a Pacific League-opening game.
The Tornadoes (0-10-1) finished with two hits.
Loyola 5, St. Francis 0: The visiting Golden Knights (6-5) dropped a Mission League-opening game Monday.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 18, Hoover 0 (five innings): Izzy Jamgotchian hit a grand slam and drove in six runs Tuesday to propel host Crescenta Valley to a win in a Pacific League opener.
Alyssa Hernandez had three hits for the Falcons (3-1-1), who got two from Dee Dee Hernandez.
The Tornadoes are 0-1 overall and in league.
Burbank 9, Glendale 0: Glendale dropped its Pacific League-opening game Tuesday on the road.
The Nitros dipped to 7-1.
Mountain View 8, Flintridge Prep 3: Flintridge Prep lost a nonleague road contest Monday.
Olivia Stevens collected two hits for the Rebels (0-3).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 9, Chadwick 7: Visiting Flintridge Prep (3-0) posted a Liberty League-opening win Tuesday.
The match was shortened because of rain with Flintridge Prep leading on games, 76-50.
Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: Host Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday.
The Falcons improved to 6-2, 4-0 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. Glendale, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15: Visiting Crescenta Valley picked up a Pacific League victory Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep d. San Marino, 25-23, 29-27, 25-19: AJ Nicassio collected 22 kills and three aces Tuesday to spur the visiting Rebels to a nonleague win.
Jake Woo finished with 44 assists and Nathan Powell had 18 kills for Flintridge Prep (7-1).
Arcadia d. Hoover, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13: Hoover lost a Pacific League road match Tuesday.
The Tornadoes are 2-10, 0-2 in league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 9, Long Beach Wilson 4: Host Glendale (2-2) notched a nonleague win Tuesday.
The Nitros received three goals from Juan Ruiz and two each from Emilio Dulay and Luis Mendoza.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 13, Mira Costa 10: Crescenta Valley (3-0) notched a nonleague road victory Tuesday.
The Falcons received four goals from Francesca DiMundo, three goals and two assists from Peyton Marshall and three goals from Allie Foster.
Glendale in Rose Bowl Jamboree: Glendale (5-0) captured the event’s Silver Division championship Saturday.
Glendale picked up victories against Yorba Linda 8-4, Newbury Park, 5-4, and Palisades, 10-4.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 98, San Marino 72: Gabby Icheva of Crescenta Valley won two events Tuesday in a nonleaguie home meet.
Icheva captured the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 17.44 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 59.51.
Icheva teamed with Amanda Peterson, Jungmin Yoon and Kimmy Park to win the 4x100 relay in 3:45.16.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 50, Mayfield 44: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart earned a nonleague win Tuesday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
San Marino 87, Crescenta Valley 83: Host Crescenta Valley dropped a nonleague meet Tuesday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 218, Milken Community 242: Andrew Freedman carded a five-over-par 41 on Monday to help the visiting Rebels (3-0) pick up a nonleague win at Woodley Lakes Golf Course in Van Nuys.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
L.A. Valley Collgee 9, Glendale Community College 0 (six innings): Glendale dropped a Western State Conference East Division road contest Tuesday.
The Vaqueros fell to 1-9-1, 0-2 in the division.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 10, L.A. Mission College 7: Host Glendale (9-7) posted a nonconference win Monday at Stengel Field.
MEN’S GOLF
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference match No. 4: Glendale finished fourth in Monday’s six-team event at Valencia Country Club with a 418.