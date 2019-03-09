GNP Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep baseball rolls to league win

BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 21, Providence 2 (five innings): Ben Grable finished with four hits, including a three-run home run, to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win Friday at Foy Park.
Flintridge Prep is 7-4, 2-0 in league.
St. Monica Academy 7, Trinity Classical 2: Host St. Monica earned a Heritage League win Friday at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.
Tommy Golbranson finished with four hits for the Crusaders.
Loyola 6, St. Francis 1: St. Francis lost a Mission League road game Friday.
The Golden Knights dipped to 7-6, 1-2 in league.
Burroughs 10, Hoover 0 (six innings): Hoover dropped a Pacific League road game Friday.
The Tornadoes are 0-10-1, 0-2 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia d. Glendale, 25-19, 25-9, 25-18: Glendale fell Thursday in a Pacific League road match.
The Nitros are 1-4, 0-3 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 11, St. Francis 7: La Cañada registered a nonleague road win Thursday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Spartans improved to 4-0.
The Golden Knights fell to 0-4.
SOFTBALL
Muir 15, Hoover 8: Hoover lost a Pacific League road contest Friday.
Hoover (0-2 overall and in league) got three hits and four runs batted in from Carol Perez and Catherine Villasenor collected three hits and three RBIs.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep 51, La Cañada 47, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 29: The Rebels took first in Friday’s All-City Meet at La Cañada.
The Spartans finished second, followed by the Tologs.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
La Cañada 58, St. Francis 41, Flintridge Prep 21: The Spartans finished first, followed by the Golden Knights and Rebels in Friday’s All-City Meet at La Cañada.
Crespi 95, St. Francis 71: St. Francis lost a Mission League home meet Thursday at San Fernando Pool Complex.
St. Francis’ Ethan Gray won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 59.5 seconds and the 100 butterfly (54:46) and Michael Smith took the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.07.
St. Francis’ 400 freestyle relay team of Chris Bruce, Peter Rassam, Jackson Dudas and Smith won in 3:31.66.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 16, St. Monica Academy 5: Host Crescenta Valley (4-0) picked up a nonleague victory Thursday.
St. Monica dropped to 3-3.
Palos Verdes 16, Glendale 7: Visiting Glendale (2-1) lost a nonleague match Thursday.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Crescenta Valley 85, Glendale 38: Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League road win Thursday.
The Falcons received two victories apiece from Teleya Blunt and Priya Riley. Blunt won the 200-meter race in 29.22 seconds and 400 in 65.86. Riley finished first in the 100 hurdles (17.84) and 300 hurdles (50.69).
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale 82, Crescenta Valley 49: Thomas Khan and Julius Reyes each won a pair of events Thursday to lead the host Nitros to a Pacific League victory.
Khan captured the 100-meter dash in 11.25 seconds and the 200 in 23.25.
Reyes won the shot put at 45 feet, 7 inches and the discus (148-03).
MEN’S TENNIS
Cypress College 9, Glendale Community College 0: Glendale (8-3) dropped a nonconference home match Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
L.A. Mission College 11, Glendale Community College 6: Visiting Glendale lost a Western State Conference East Division contest Friday.
Glendale dipped to 1-11-1, 0-4 in the division.