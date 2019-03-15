Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley girls’ lacrosse stays undefeated

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 10, Marlborough 6: Crescenta Valley (7-0) notched a nonleague home win Friday.
Francesca DiMundo finished with four goals for the Falcons, who received three goals and two assists from Lexi Ballard and two goals and five assists from Peyton Marshall.
Crescenta Valley yielded one goal in the second half.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: St. Francis earned a walk-off win Friday in a Mission League contest at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis is 8-8, 2-4 in league.
Crescenta Valley 4, Pasadena 1: Crescenta Valley scored two runs in the first and fourth innings to earn a Pacific League road win Friday.
The Falcons are 6-4, 4-0 in league.
Pasadena Poly 15, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep suffered a Prep League home loss Friday at Dunsmore Park.
The Rebels are 9-5, 3-1 in league.
Burroughs 7, Glendale 1: Visiting Glendale dropped a Pacific League contest Friday.
Darian Jenks drove in a run for the Nitros (5-4, 0-4 in league).
Muir 12, Hoover 2: The Tornadoes lost a Pacific League road contest Friday.
Hoover fell to 0-15-1, 0-4 in league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. John Bosco 22, Glendale 3: Glendale (3-4) lost a nonleague home match Friday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13: Host Glendale lost a Pacific League match Friday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Harvard-Westlake 117, St. Francis 50: Host St. Francis fell Thursday in a Mission League road meet.
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Arcadia 85, Glendale 46: Glendale turned in some impressive marks in Thursday’s Pacific League road meet.
The Nitros received a school-record mark of 158 feet, 2 inches in the discus from Julius Reyes. Thomas Khan captured the 100-meters in 11.29 seconds and the 200 (22.8) for the Nitros.
Also picking up victories for Glendale were Arvin Sales in the 1,600 in 4:33.97 seconds and Dylan Andrade in the 400 (51.41).
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Arcadia 108, Glendale 25: Faviola Ramirez of Glendale won a pair of events Thursday in a Pacific League road meet.
Ramirez captured the shot put with a mark of 34 feet, 4 1/2 inches and the discus (88-7). Teammate Samantha Amezquita won the 100 hurdles in 19.10.