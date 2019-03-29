Sports Roundup: Glendale softball takes rivalry showdown

SOFTBALL
Glendale 13, Hoover 0 (five innings): Aurora Funaro and Kylee Lousararian combined on a no-hitter to spur the host Nitros to a Pacific League win Thursday.
Jaimie Harris had a double, triple and home run and drove in four runs for Glendale (10-4-1, 3-3 in league).
Hoover dipped to 0-5 in league.
Crescenta Valley 5, Arcadia 1: Crescenta Valley registered a Pacific League road victory Thursday.
The Falcons are 13-2-1, 6-0 in league.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 8, Louisville 7: Flintridge Sacred Heart erased a four run first-inning deficit to post a Sunshine League home win Thursday.
The Tologs improved to 12-5, 3-1 in league.
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 23, Holy Family 2 (five innings): Visiting Holy Family dropped a Horizon League contest Thursday.
The Gaels are 0-5 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: Host Flintridge Prep picked up a Liberty League win Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels improved to 6-2, 3-1 in league.
Glendale 15, Pasadena 3: Glendale posted a Pacific League road win Thursday.
St. Francis 13, Crespi 5: Visiting St. Francis picked up a Mission League victory Thursday at Cal State Northridge.
The Golden Knights are 4-7, 4-2 in league.
Burbank 13, Hoover 5: The Tornadoes couldn’t keep pace with Bulldogs in a Pacific League home match Thursday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 222, Providence 252: The host Rebels were victorious Thursday in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course.
Ben Sacks shot a two-over-par 38 for Flintridge Prep (7-2, 2-1 in league).
St. Francis 199, Village Christian 220: St. Francis (4-2) earned a nonleague win Wednesday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.
Henry Fitzhugh finished first with a three-under-par 36 for the Golden Knights, who got a 38 from Lake Kim.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
St. Francis 112, Alemany 57: St. Francis earned a Mission League roiad win Thursday.
The 400-yard relay team of Adam Schroeder, Chris Bruce, Ethan Gray and Michael Smith won in 3 minutes, 26.04 seconds to earn the team's first CIF cut in the event this season.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 11, Dakota Ridge (Colo.) 9: Glendale received five goals and two assists from Rachel Fong and four goals from Aliyah Eudabe to earn a nonleague home win Thursday.
Xcaret Salavador finished with two goals and two assists for the Nitros (8-2).
Westlake 16, Crescenta Valley 15: Visiting Crescenta Valley dropped a nonleague road match Wednesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 10, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Wednesday.
Village Christian 20, Glendale 8: Glendale fell Wednesday in a nonleague road match.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Hoover d. Pasadena, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22: Host Hoover registered a Pacific League victory Wednesday.
The Tornadoes improved to 3-13, 1-4 in league.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 12, Antelope Valley College 0: Host Glendale won its eighth straight game Thursday, posting a Western State Conference East Division victory at Stengel Field.
Christian Muro finished with two hits, two runs batted in and two runs for the Vaqueros (17-8, 8-1 in league). Teammates Casey Slattery and Trent MacKinney each had two RBI.