Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep baseball cruises to league win

BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: Host Flintridge Prep posted a Prep League win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Rebels improved to 12-5, 5-1 in league.
Chaminade 5, St. Francis 3: Visiting St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League contest.
The Golden Knights are 9-12, 3-8 in league.
Arcadia 5, Glendale 1: Host Glendale dropped a Pacific League game Wednesday.
The Nitros dipped to 6-11, 0-8 in league.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 21, Hoover 0: Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League road win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 16-3-1, 8-0 in league.
Hoover dropped to 0-8 overall and in league.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 13, Louisville 0 (five innings): Flintridge Sacred Heart earned a Sunshine League road victory Thursday.
The Tologs are 13-5, 4-1 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
St. Francis 12, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: St. Francis recorded a Mission League road win Thursday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.
The Golden Knights improved to 5-8, 5-3 in league.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 86, Redondo Union 84: Crescenta Valley earned a nonleague road win Thursday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 105, Redondo Union 65: Crescenta Valley notched a nonleague road victory Thursday.
BOYS’ GOLF
St. Francis 201, La Salle 220: Lake Kim carded a one-under-par 35 on Thursday to spark St,. Francis to a nonleague win at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
St. Francis (7-2) received a 38 from Henry Fitzhugh and a 39 from Vincent Bedros.
Flintridge Prep 215, Providence 257: The Rebels earned the win in the Prep League match Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.
Ben Sacks had a one-over-par 37 for Flintridge Prep (9-2, 3-1 in league).
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Redondo 13, Glendale 1: Visiting Glendale (5-7) lost a nonleague match Thursday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, 25-10, 25-9, 25-10: Host Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League victory Wednesday.
Burbank d. Hoover, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15: Hoover lost a Pacific League home match Wednesday.
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-9, 25-16, 25-9: Glendale dropped a Pacific League road contest Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 11, College of the Canyons 1: Glendale coasted to a Western State Conference East Division road win Thursday.
The Vaqueros (20-9, 11-2 in the division) scored four runs in the first inning and four in the fifth.
Matthew Choi hit a grand slam in the first. Hans Seo hit a pair of home runs and finished with four runs batted in for the Vaqueros.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
College of the Canyons 9, Glendale Community College 0 (six innings): Host Glendale fell Thursday in a Western State Conference East Division contest at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Vaqueros are 3-21-1, 0-10 in the division.