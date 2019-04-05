Sports Roundup: Markarian pitches St. Francis baseball to win

BASEBALL
St. Francis 1, Chaminade 0: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis starting pitcher Brandon Markarian went the distance, yielding four hits.
The Golden Knights improved to 10-12, 4-8 in league.
Crescenta Valley 4, Burbank 3: Crescenta Valley scored three runs in the first inning en route to a Pacific League home win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Falcons are 13-6, 7-1 in league.
Pasadena 3, Hoover 2: Host Hoover lost a Pacific League contest Friday.
The Tornadoes dipped to 1-17-1, 0-8 in league.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 17, Westridge 2: Glendale began defense of its Pacific League title with a road win Friday.
The Nitros (11-2) received seven goals and two assists from Xcaret Salvador, four goals from Rachel Fong and three goals from Aaliyah Eudabe.
Goalkeeper Lili Barker finished with 10 saves for Glendale.
Crescenta Valley 20, Birmingham 7: Host Crescenta Valley notched a nonleague victory Friday.
Lexi Ballard had four goals and two assists for the Falcons, who received three goals and two assists each from Peyton Lindman-Marshall and Francesca DiMundo and three goals from Allie Foster.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Pasadena Poly, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21: Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League home win Friday.
The Rebels (15-1, 4-0 in league) got 12 kills from Nathan Powell and 10 from Luke Stiles.
Crescenta Valley d. Glendale, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9: Host Crescenta Valley notched a Pacific League victory Friday.
SOFTBALL
Pasadena Poly 8, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels lost a Prep League road game Friday.
Flintridge Prep (2-9, 1-6 in league) got three hits and two runs batted in from Emma Stellar, two hits and two runs from Leissa Grande and a solo home run from Olivia Stevens.