Sports Roundup: Glendale college men’s tennis falls in regional

MEN’S TENNIS
San Diego City College 5, Glendale Community College 4: Fifth-seeded Glendale saw its season come to a close Tuesday on the road against No. 4 San Diego City in a Southern California Regional first-round match.
Glendale, which won the Western State Conference West Division championship for the first time since 2014, finished 14-5.
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Tournament: Glendale turned in some fine performances at the event, which began Friday and resumed Saturday in Ventura.
In singles, Mark Peneff, Nicholas Pupiec, Stephen Sandoval and Hakob Chagaian and Jinseok Lee of Glendale each qualified form the Ojai Tournament, which serves as the state tournament and will occur April 24-28.
Peneff will compete in the singles final on Friday.
In the round of 32, Peneff won, 6-0, 6-0. He then won in the round of 16, 6-0, 6-0, before posting a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal victory and earning a 6-4, 6-2 win in the semifinals.
Pupiec won a round-of-16 match, 6-3, 4-0, retire, and earned a quarterfinal win by default before falling in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
Sandoval won, 6-2, 6-1, in a round of 32 match and earned a 6-1, 4-6, (7-3) win in the round of 16 before succumbing, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.
Chagaian won, 6-1, 6-3, in the round of 16 before falling, 6-1, 4-1 retire, in the quarterfinals.
Lee won, 4-6, 7-6, (7-5) (11-9) in a round-of-32 contest. Lee fell in the round of 16, 5-0, retire. In the backdraw, Lee won by default.
The doubles qualifiers for Glendale were Peneff and Nicholas Pupiec, Stephen Sandoval and Chagaian and Oskin Hakobian and Marcel Cortin.
Peneff and Pupiec and Sandoval and Chagaian will partake in semifinal matches Friday.
In the quarterfinals, Peneff and Pupiec won 8-2,
In the round of 16, Sandoval and Chagaian won, 8-2, before notching an 9-7 quarterfinal victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Tournament: The Vaqueros received some impressive results in the event, which started Friday and continued Saturday in Ventura.
In singles, four Vaqueros qualified for the Ojai Tournament, which serves as the state tournament and will take place April 24-28. They included Isabella Chacon, Gabriella Contratto, Elen Ghazaryan and Isabella Hakopian.
Chacon reached the semifinals Saturday before falling, 6-3, 6-3.
In the round of 64, Glendale got victories from Karina Ramirez, 8-6, Hakopian, 8-0, and Jennifer Goldsbury, 8-0.
In the round of 32, the Vaqueros got wins from Contratto, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8, Ghazaryan, 6-1, 6-2, Chacon, 6-2, 6-0, and Hakopian,, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
In the round of 16, Glendale picked up a win from Chacon, 7-5, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Chacon won,, 6-1, 3-2, retire.
In the first backdraw, Ghazaryan won, 6-2, 6-2. In the second backdraw, Contratto won, 6-3, retire, and Hakopian won by default.
Those who qualified for the state tournament in doubles from Glendale were Contratto and Maria Villegas, Chacon and Ghazaryan, Goldsbury and Ramirez.
In doubles, Glendale got round-of-32 wins from Contratto and Maria Villegas, 8-3, and Goldsbury and Ramirez, 8-6.
In the round of 16, the Vaqueros picked up a victory from Chacon and Elen Ghazaryan, 8-2.
In the quarterfinals, Chacon and Ghazaryan won, 8-3, and will take part in a semifinal match at 1 p.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 19, Pasadena 0 (five innings): Crescenta Valley coasted to a Pacific League road victory Tuesday.
The Falcons (17-5-1, 9-0 in league) got one home run apiece from Stephanie Wichman and Izzy Jamgotchian.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 11, Immaculate Heart 1 (five innings): Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart cruised to a Sunshine League victory Tuesday.
The Tologs are 15-5, 5-1 in league.
Burroughs 12, Glendale 2 (five innings): Glendale lost a Pacific League road contest Tuesday.
The Nitros dipped to 11-6-1, 4-5 in league.
Flintridge Sacred Heart 3, Notre Dame Academy 1: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart posted a Sunshine League win Monday.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 5, Rio Hondo Prep 4: Host Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League win Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Rebels improved to 13-5, 6-1 in league.
Crescenta Valley 19, Muir 1 (five innings): Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
The Falcons are 14-6, 8-1 in league.
St. Monica Academy 9, Providence 2: Host St. Monica posted a nonleague victory Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.
Harvard-Westlake 2, St. Francis 1: St. Francis lost a Mission League road game Tuesday.
The Golden Knights are 10-13, 4-9 in league.
Pasadena 8, Glendale 0: The Nitros fell Tuesday in a Pacific League contest.
Glendale is 6-12, 0-9 in league.
Burbank 11, Hoover 1: The Tornadoes (1-18-1, 0-9 in league) could manage just one hit in absorbing the Pacific League home loss Tuesday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 20, Crescenta Valley 13: Host Glendale posted a Pacific League victory Tuesday.
The Nitros (12-2, 1-0 in league) received five goals and five assists from Rachel Fong, six goals and three assists from Xcaret Salvador and four goals from Aaliyah Eudabe.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Chaminade: 25-11, 25-20, 25-18: St. Francis registered a Mission League road win Tuesday.
Hoover d. Monrovia, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20: Host Hoover earned a nonleague victory Tuesday.
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13: Visiting Glendale lost a Pacific League match Tuesday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 12, Glendale 6: The Nitros won just two of nine doubles sets in suffering the Pacific League loss Tuesday against the visiting Indians.
Pasadena Poly 16, Flintridge Prep 2: The Rebels fell Tuesday in a Liberty League home match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Flintridge Prep fell to 6-3, 3-2 in league.
Harvard-Westlake 18, St. Francis 0: Host St. Francis dropped a Mission League match Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights are 5-9, 5-4 in league.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 109, Glendale 61: Host Crescenta Valley registered a Pacific League victory Tuesday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 119, Glendale 42: Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League home win Tuesday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Crescenta Valley in Pacific League match: The Falcons took third with a 422 on Monday at De Bell Golf Club in Burbank.
Crescenta Valley received a five-over-par 75 from Nate Frink and a 77 from Hank Norman. Andrew Hong finished with an 80 for Crescenta Valley, which got a 92 from Jaden Chung and a 97 from Daniel DeGuzman.
Burroughs finished first with a 366, followed by Arcadia at 386.
La Salle 205, Flintridge Prep 215: Flintridge Prep (9-3) lost a nonleague match Monday at Altadena Golf Course.
Ben Sacks carded a one-over-par 37 for the Rebels.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Chaminade 6, St. Francis 5: The visiting Golden Knights dropped a Mission League match Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 9, Citrus College 7: Tom Tabak hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Glendale to a Western State Conference East Division win at Stengel Field.
Tabak’s home run broke a 7-7 tie and helped the Vaqueros improve to 21-10, 12-3 in the division.
Tabak drove in three runs and scored two runs for Glendale, which received a three-run home run in the fifth from Lucas Sakay.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Victor Valley 6, Glendale Community College 5: Glendale fell Tuesday in a Western State Conference East Division contest at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Vaqueros are 3-22-1, 0-11 in the division.