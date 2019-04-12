Sports Roundup: Glendale college men’s tennis player Peneff wins conference singles crown

MEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Tournament: Freshman Mark Peneff captured the Western State Conference singles championship with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Antonio Rosales of Ventura College on Friday in Ventura.
Peneff will take part in the in the Ojai Tournament, which serves as the state tournament, on April 25-28.
“Mark played well and at a high level throughout the match,” Glendale coach Chris Tissot said.
In doubles, Peneff and Nicholas Pupiec advanced to the championship match against Rosales and Kyle Spiegelman. Rosales and Spiegelman won, 6-3, 3-0, before the Glendale duo defaulted because of an injury.
Peneff and Pupiec, who qualified for Ojai, won their semifinal match by default against Elexandre Campolina and Thiago Batista of Ventura.
Stephen Sandoval and Hakob Chagaian of Glendale were forced to default by way of injury in their semifinal contest versus Rosales and Spiegelman. The Glendale duo also will move on to Ojai.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Tournament: Glendale’s doubles team of Isabella Chacon and Elen Ghazaryan fell, 6-3, 6-1, to Kayleen Sanchez and Paige Darstein of Bakersfield on Friday in a semifinal match of the Western State Conference Tournament in Ventura.
Chacon and Ghazaryan will participate in the Ojai Tournament, which serves as the state tournament, on April 25-28.
BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 5, Muir 0: The Falcons notched a Pacific League home win Friday at Stengel Field.
Crescenta Valley improved to 16-6, 9-1 in league.
St. Monica Academy 18, Lancaster Baptist 0: St. Monica posted a Heritage League home win Friday at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.
Pasadena 2, Glendale 0: Glendale dropped a Pacific League road contest Friday.
The Nitros dipped to 6-13, 0-10 in league.
Harvard-Westlake 16, St. Francis 1: St. Francis suffered a Mission League road loss Friday.
The Golden Knights are 10-15, 4-11 in league.
Crescenta Valley 7, Birmingham 6 (nine innings): Crescenta Valley picked up a victory Thursday in a Babe Herman Tournament contest at Stengel Field.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 11, Mira Costa 6: Host Glendale (13-2) recorded a nonleague victory Friday.
The Nitros received four goals and two assists from Rachel Fong, three goals from Aaliyah Eudabe and two goals apiece from Xcaret Salvador and Samantha Hutchinson. Goalkeeper Lili Barker finished with 13 saves for Glendale.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Glendale d. Pasadena, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14: Glendale posted a Pacific League home win Thursday.
Alemany d. St. Francis, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23: Host St. Francis fell Thursday in a Mission League match.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 20, Citrus College 1: Glendale cruised to a Western State Conference East Division win Friday at Stengel Field.
The Vaqueros (22-11, 13-4 in the division) received three hits, three runs and four runs batted in from Casey Slattery, two hits and four RBI from Brandon Lewis and two hits, three runs and three RBI from Trent MacKinney.