Sports Roundup: Glendale girls’ lacrosse earns league-title share

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 16, West Ranch 12: Rachel Fong finished with eight goals and two assists and Xcaret Salvador added four goals Tuesday to propel Glendale to a Pacific League home win and clinch a share of the league championship after winning it outright last season.
The Nitros (14-2, 3-0 in league) got two goals apiece from Aaliyah Eudabe and Zoe Charum.
Crescenta Valley 18, La Cañada 5: The Falcons rolled to a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 10, Glendale 0 (five innings): Dee Dee Hernandez and Stephanie Wichman each hit a home run to lead Crescenta Valley to a Pacific League home victory Tuesday.
Natalie Bitetti collected three hits for the Falcons (19-5-1, 11-0 in league).
Glendale dipped to 12-7-1, 5-6.
Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 1: Libby Penn had two triples and drove in two runs Tuesday to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League victory.
Emma Stellat added two runs and two RBI for the Rebels (3-10, 2-7 in league).
Burroughs 10, Hoover 0 (five innings): Host Hoover fell Tuesday in a Pacific League contest.
The Tornadoes are 1-9 overall and in league.
BASEBALL
Pasadena Poly 6, Flintridge Prep 5: Flintridge Prep lost a Prep League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Rebels are 14-6, 7-2 in league.
Muir 13, Glendale 3 (six innings): Host Glendale fell Tuesday in a Pacific League game.
The Nitros are 6-14, 0-11 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Harvard-Westlake, 25-19, 13-25, 22-25, 25-18, 18-16: Joey Thompson contributed 22 assists and 15 kills Tuesday to lift the visiting Golden Knights to a Mission League victory.
St. Francis got 20 assists and 13 kills from Gus Maltzan and 17 digs and three aces from Coby Escolano.
Crescenta Valley d. Hoover, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20: Visiting Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League win Tuesday.
The Falcons improved to 13-8, 8-2 in league.
The Tornadoes are 6-17, 2-8.
Arcadia d. Glendale, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8: Glendale lost a Pacific League home match Tuesday.
Arcadia d. Hoover, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21: Hoover dropped a Pacific League road match Monday.
Yeshiva d. Glendale Adventist Academy, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19: Host Glendale Adventist suffered a Liberty League home defeat Monday.
The Cougars dropped to 0-9, 0-4 in league.
Hoover d. Monrovia, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17: Visiting Hoover cruised to a nonleague win Saturday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 18, Glendale 0: Glendale lost a Pacific League home match Tuesday.
Buckley 10, Flintridge Prep 8: Visiting Flintridge Prep lost a Liberty League match Monday.
The Rebels are 6-4, 3-3 in league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 6, Long Beach Millikan 4: Emilio Dulay collected two goals and two assists Monday to lift visiting Glendale (7-8) to a nonleague win.
The Nitros got one goal apiece from Juan Ruiz, Andrew Gallegos, Miles O'Bryan and Luis Mendoza. Glendale goalkeeper Peter Rawlins had seven saves.
Glendale 8, Long Beach Millikan 2: Host Glendale posted a nonleague victory Saturday.
The Nitros received two goals each from Andrew Gallegos and Archawin Nimanong and seven saves from goalkeeper Peter Rawlins.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Ventura College 5, Glendale Community College 4: Host Glendale (22-12) dropped a nonconference contest Tuesday at Stengel Field.
Casey Slattery had two hits and drove in two runs for the Vaqueros.
MEN’S GOLF
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference match: The Vaqueros placed fourth with a 403 on Monday at San Dimas Golf Course.
Scott Schuster finished third with a one-over-par 73.
Santa Barbara took first with a 395, followed by College of the Canyons (374) and Ventura (395).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Glendale Community College 6, Barstow College 5 (eight innings): Megan Gamboa drove in Leslie Gonzalez with the winning run to spur the host Vaqueros to a Western State Conference East Division win Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Olivia Jukes had a three-run home run in the sixth for Glendale (4-23-1, 1-12 in the division).