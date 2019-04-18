Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley softball stays unbeaten in league

SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 15, Burbank 2 (five innings): Crescenta Valley remained atop the Pacific League following Thursday’s road win.
The Falcons improved to 20-5-1, 12-0 in league.
Mayfield 6, Flintridge Prep 3: Visiting Flintridge Prep fell Thursday in a Prep League contest.
Emma Stellar drove in two runs for the Rebels (4-11, 2-8 in league).
Pasadena 16, Hoover 1 (five innings): Hoover lost a Pacific League home game Thursday.
The Tornadoes are 1-11 overall and in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Chadwick 25-9, 25-18, 25-19: AJ Nicassio finished with 20 kills, 18 digs and two aces Thursday to lift the visiting Rebels to a Prep League win.
Flintridge Prep (18-1, 7-0 in league) got 41 assists from Jake Woo, 12 kills from Nathan Powell and eight kills, three aces and three blocks from Luke Stiles.
Hoover d. Pasadena, 25-21, 25-17, 26-28, 12-25, 15-12: Hoover registered a Pacific League road win Thursday.
The Tornadoes are 3-8 in league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 13, Redondo Union 7: St. Francis earned a nonleague road victory Thursday.
BASEBALL
Pasadena Poly 5, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League road contest Thursday.
The Rebels are 14-7, 7-3 in league.
Alemany 18, St. Francis 5: The Golden Knights lost a Mission League home game Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis is 11-17, 5-13 in league.
Alemany 8, St. Francis 0: St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League road game.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 17, Crescenta Valley 1: The host Falcons saw their bid for a share of the Pacific League championship come up short Thursday
Crescenta Valley is 12-5, 10-2 in league and took second behind Arcadia.
Glendale 12, Hoover 6: Host Glendale posted a Pacific League victory Thursday.
Buckley 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep lost a Liberty League home match Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 6-5, 3-4 in league.
St. Francis in Mission League Tournament: St. Francis’ Ian Freer fell in the singles championship match Wednesday at L.A. Valley College.
Freer lost, 6-3, 6-4, to Chaminade’s Brett Brinkman.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 105, Arcadia 70: Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League home victory Wednesday and are 6-0 in league.
Glendale 98, Hoover 72: Glendale registered a Pacific League road victory Wednesday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 102, Arcadia 68: The host Falcons posted a Pacific League win Wednesday to improve to 6-0 in league.
Hoover 102, Glendale 67: Hoover earned a Pacific League home win Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Antelope Valley College 15, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale lost a Western State Conference East Division contest Thursday.
The Vaqueros fell to 4-24-1, 1-12 in the division.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
L.A. Mission College 10, Glendale Community College 9: Glendale (22-13) lost a nonconference road contest Wednesday.