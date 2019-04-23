Sports Roundup: Glendale girls’ lacrosse repeats as Pacific League champion

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 15, La Cañada 5: Glendale clinched its second straight outright Pacific League championship Tuesday on the road.
Glendale (15-2, 4-0 in league) received six goals and two assists from Rachel Fong, three goals from Aaliyah Eudabe and two goals from Xcaret Salvador. Leona Khodabakhshi, Ava Bryden, Arin Wilson and Zoe Charum each scored one goal for the Nitros, who got 12 saves from goalkeeper Lili Barker.
The Nitros have won three of the past six league titles.
Crescenta Valley 18, West Ranch 14: Host Crescenta Valley recorded a nonleague win Tuesday.
The Falcons got eight goals from Peyton Lindman-Marshall, four goals and four assists from Allie Foster, two goals and five assists from Lexi Ballard, two goals and two assists from Francesca DiMundo, two goals from Elisabeth Hales and 12 saves from goalkeeper Phoebe Crowther.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 21, Muir 1 (five innings): Crescenta Valley clinched the Pacific League championship with a victory on the road Tuesday.
Stephanie Wichman hit two home runs for the Falcons (21-5-1, 13-0 in league). Crescenta Valley got two home runs from Izzy Jamgotchian, including a grand slam, and Kristy Taix contributed a grand slam. Maddie De Leon hit a home run for the Falcons.
Glendale 8, Pasadena 1: Visiting Glendale rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday.
Glendale pitcher Aurora Funaro went five innings, striking out 12 and allowing one hit. The Nitros (13-8-1, 6-7 in league) received three hits from Viviana Bocanegra and two hits and three runs from Kylee Lousararian.
Mayfield 14, Flintridge Prep 3 (five innings): The Rebels lost a Prep League road contest Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep (4-12, 3-9 in league) received two hits and two runs from Melissa Grande and two hits and one run batted in from Libby Penn.
Burbank 16, Hoover 1 (three innings): Hoover fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road game.
The Tornadoes are 1-12 overall and in league.
BASEBALL
Arcadia 6, Crescenta Valley 4: Crescenta Valley dropped a Pacific League home game Tuesday at Stengel Field.
The Falcons, who won the league title last season, fell to 17-8, 10-3 in league and are in second place behind Arcadia.
La Cañada 13, 5, St. Francis 12, 9: St. Francis split a nonleague doubleheader Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights are 12-18.
The Spartans are 17-7.
Glendale 8, Hoover 2: Behind a fine game by Trent Lousararian, the Nitros won the Pacific League rivalry game against the host Tornadoes on Tuesday.
Lousararian started on the mound and went the distance for Glendale (7-15, 1-12 in league) to pick up the win. He also had a two-run home run.
Hoover slipped to 1-23, 0-13.
The teams will meet in a season-finale at 7 p.m. Friday at Stengel Field.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Pasadena Poly, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8: Flintridge Prep finished undefeated in Prep League action with a road win Tuesday.
The Rebels (21-4, 8-0 in league) received nine kills from Luke Stiles and six kills seven aces and six assists from AJ Nicassio.
Hoover d. Glendale, 19-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-15: Hoover notched a season-ending Pacific League home win Tuesday.
The Tornadoes went 9-20, 4-8 in league for fifth place.
Glendale finished 3-11, 2-10 for sixth in league.
Arcadia d. Crescenta Valley, 18-25, 25-13, 28-26, 25-20: Visiting Crescenta Valley dropped a Pacific League road match Tuesday.
The Falcons are 16-13 and went 8-4 in league for third place.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 10, Chadwick 8: Flintridge Prep posted a Liberty League home win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels (7-5, 4-4 in league) received a sweep in doubles from Andrew Megaderigian and Loran Baxter, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS’ GOLF
Chadwick 203, Flintridge Prep 217: Host Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course.
The Rebels (11-4, 5-2 in league) got a one-over-par 37 from Ben Sacks, who tied for first.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Citrus College 7, Glendale Community College 0: Glendale closed out its season Tuesday with a Western State Conference East Division loss at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Vaqueros went 4-24-2, 1-12-1 in the division.