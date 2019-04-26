Sports Roundup: Tennis players wrap up season at Ojai Tournament

MEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in Ojai Tournament: The Vaqueros participated in the event, which is the state tournament, and had their season come to a close Friday.
In doubles, Glendale’s Steven Sandoval and Nicholas Pupiec lost, 6-4, 7-5, to Sergio Lee Gutierrez and Jindrich Kosatik of Fullerton on Friday in a round-of-32 doubles match.
In singles on Thursday, Pupiec earned a 7-6(7-2), 6-0 opening-round win versus Bryce Winterowd of Fresno. Pupiec then fell to Bruno Duarte of Cerritos, 6-2, 6-2.
Hollord Choi of El Centro defeated Sandoval, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, in an opening-round match.
Oskin Hakobian of Glendale suffered an opening-round 6-0, 6-0, defeat to Irvine Valley’s Rodrigo Souza.
Glendale’s Jinseok Lee fell, 6-0, 6-3, to Pablo Gentile of Grossmont in the first round.
In doubles on Thursday, Pupiec and Sandoval earned a 6-3, 6-4, opening-round win versus Oscar Chavez and Chase White of Palomar before recording a 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 10-8 victory against Jay Pandit and Ben Troung of Chabot.
Marcel Cortin and Hakobian of Glendale notched a 6-3, 6-1, win against Fresno’s Gabriel Moreno and Luke Tolmachoff in the first round before falling, 6-1, 6-1, to Duarte and Arthur Toledo of Cerritos.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in Ojai Tournament: Glendale saw its season wrap up Friday in the event, which serves as the state tournament.
In singles, Isabella Chacon of Glendale suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Riverside’s Torrey Mateljan in a round-of-32 match. On Thursday, Chacon opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Nelly Cordova of Grossmont before earning a 6-4, 6-4 win versus Natsumi Masuda of Foothill.
Glendale’s Isabella Hakopyan had a first-round bye before falling, 6-1, 6-0, to Kaitlyn Avilez of Saddleback on Thursday.
Gabriela Contratto of Glendale lost, 6-1, 6-0, to Riverside’s Hannah Stevenson in an opening-round contest Thursday.
Elen Gharazyan of Glendale fell, 6-0, 6-1, to Orange Coast’s Camryn Mason on Thursday.
Each of Glendale’s three doubles teams lost Thursday.
Chacon and Ghazaryan opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win versus Kim La and Janet Shiau of Fullerton. They then lost, 6-4, 6-0, to Masuda and Ana Schneider-Jerez of Foothill.
Glendale’s Jennifer Goldsbury and Karina Ramirez lost, 6-1, 6-1, to Ashley Garcia and Aly Soriano of Cypress.
Contratto and Maria Villegas of Glendale fell, 6-0, 6-2, to Foothill’s Mailinh Troung and Thanish Hemike Arul Kumar.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Finals: The Vaqueros received two first-place finishes at the meet at Moorpark College on Friday.
Sergio Garcia captured the 400-meter race in 54.88 seconds and Carlos Rivera won the 1,500 (4:06.12).
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Finals: Glendale picked up two first-place efforts during Friday’s meet at Moorpark College.
Daisy Romero took first in the 1,500-meter event in 4 minutes, 42.31 seconds and Pheobe Forsyth won the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:59.30.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 10, Rio Hondo Prep 1: Flintridge Prep finished its regular season Friday with a home Prep League win at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Rebels improved to 16-8, 9-3 in league for second place.
Glendale 10, Hoover 0 (five innings): Glendale wrapped up the season Friday with a Pacific League home win at Stengel Field.
Glendale went 8-15, 2-12 in league.
Hoover finished 1-24, 0-14.
Arcadia 3, Crescenta Valley 0: Crescenta Valley closed out the regular season Friday with a Pacific League road defeat.
The Falcons are 17-9 and finished 10-4 in league, tying for second with Burbank.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Freer in Ojai Tournament: St. Francis High senior Ian Freer posted a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 win versus Daniel Traxler of San Diego El Camino on Friday in the CIF Boys’ 18 singles competition.
Freer, who advanced to the Mission League finals, then faced second-seeded Henry Lovett of Palisades, who earned a 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 quarterfinal win.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Crescenta Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21: AJ Nicassio and Nathan Powell finished with 14 kills apiece to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a nonleague victory Friday.
Jake Woo collected 33 assists for the Rebels (22-4).
Crescenta Valley dipped to 16-15.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 14, Valencia Valencia 6: Host Crescenta Valley picked up a nonleague victory Friday.
Glendale 17, Tesoro 6: Ranchel Fong collected nine goals Wednesday to lift visiting Glendale (16-2) to a nonleague win.
The Nitros got three goals from Aaliyah Eudabe and two from Jasmin Contreras and six saves from goalkeeper Lili Barker.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 12, Marymount 2 (five innings): Flintridge Sacred Heart posted a Sunshine League home win Thursday to win the league championship by one game over Louisville.
The Tologs (16-5, 7-1 in league) won their first league title since 1988.
Crescenta Valley 5, Arcadia 0: Crescenta Valley wrapped up Pacific League undefeated with a win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 22-5-1, 14-0 in league.
Glendale 15, Hoover 0 (five innings): Glendale concluded the regular season with a Pacific League road win Thursday.
The Nitros are 14-8-1, 7-7 in league for fifth place.
Hoover finished 1-13 overall and in league.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 201, Pasadena Poly 249: Ben Sacks carded an even-par 36 to help Flintridge Prep register a Prep League win Thursday at Alhambra Golf Course.
Marcus Chen had a 39 for the Rebels (12-4, 6-2 in league).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Victor Valley College 5, Glendale Community College 3: Glendale finished its regular season Friday with a Western State Conference East Division home defeat Friday at Stengel Field.
The Vaqueros, which clinched the conference title Tuesday, are 26-14, 15-5 in the division.
Glendale Community College 20, Victor Valley College 2: Hans Seo had three hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in three runs Thursday to lift the visiting Vaqueros to a Western State Conference East Division win Thursday.
Brandon Lewis, Michael Choi, Riley Hooper and Sean Harris registered three hits apiece for Glendale, which finished with 22 hits.