Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley girls’ lacrosse earns first playoff victory

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 14, Oaks Christian 10: Ally Foster scored four goals and Peyton Marshall added three to lift No. 5 Crescenta Valley to a home victory against No. 12 Oaks Christian in a Los Angeles Lacrosse Foundation Division I first-round match Tuesday.
It was the first playoff win for Crescenta Valley, which began its program in 2015.
Goalkeeper Phoebe Crowther finished with 18 saves for Crescenta Valley, which will meet No. 4 Glendale (17-2) in a second-round match at 4 p.m. Thursday at Glendale.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Oaks Christian 13, St. Francis 4: No. 14 St. Francis saw its season come to a close Tuesday in a Los Angeles Lacrosse Foundation Division I first-round road loss to No. 3 Oaks Christian.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. La Salle, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18: Visiting Crescenta Valley (18-14) notched a CIF Southern Section Diviison III first-round road win Tuesday.
Crescenta Valley will take part in a second-round home match at 6 p.m. Thursday against Quartz Hill.
Hart d. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-12: St. Francis (17-11) fell on the road Monday in a CIF Southern Section Division II wild-card match.
The Golden Knights received 17 assists, 13 kills and three aces from Joey Thompson, 16 assists and 10 kills from Gus Maltzan and 12 kills from Oliver Taylor.
GIRLS’ DIVING
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: A trio of Crescenta Valley athletes participated in Monday’s event at Riverside Community College.
The UCLA-bound Katelynn Shaheen took second with 525.40 points, followed by Zara Joy Ayazi (third, 511.80) and Alexandra Warshaw (sixth, 450.70).
All three Crescenta Valley athletes advanced to the state qualifier on Saturday. The top 12 finishers from each of the four divisions will compete for the top six spots at the state meet in Clovis on May 11.
The trio combined to give Crescenta Valley 54 points heading into the swim portion of the Division III finals on Thursday in Riverside.