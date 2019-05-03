GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

Sports Roundup: Grimm pitches Crescenta Valley baseball to playoff win

By Staff Reports
May 03, 2019 | 9:50 AM

BASEBALL

Crescenta Valley 4, Rio Mesa 1: Starting pitcher Will Grimm tossed a complete game Friday to lift the Falcons to a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round road win.

Advertisement

Grimm struck out five for the Falcons (19-9) and recorded two hits.

Grimm, Vincent Parrott and Isaac Sung each drove in a run for Crescenta Valley, which will be at home against Thousand Oaks in a second-round contest Tuesday at a time to be determined.

Advertisement

BOYS’ TENNIS

St. Francis 9, Dos Pueblos 9 (St. Francis wins on games, 81-77: Host St. Francis recorded a CIF Southern Section Division II second-round victory Friday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Golden Knights (7-10) received three wins in singles from Ian Freer, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, and Ryan Frick, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

St. Francis, which placed third in the Mission League, will take part in a quarterfinal match Monday at home against Cypress or at Temple City.

Flintridge Prep 15, Jurupa Valley 3: Flintridge Prep (9-5) coasted to a CIF Southern Section Division IV home win Friday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels got three singles wins from Andrew Megerdichian, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

Flintridge Prep, which finished third in the Liberty League, will face visiting Segerstrom or travel to Santa Fe in a quarterfinal match Monday.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement
Advertisement