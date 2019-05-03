Sports Roundup: Grimm pitches Crescenta Valley baseball to playoff win

BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 4, Rio Mesa 1: Starting pitcher Will Grimm tossed a complete game Friday to lift the Falcons to a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round road win.
Grimm struck out five for the Falcons (19-9) and recorded two hits.
Grimm, Vincent Parrott and Isaac Sung each drove in a run for Crescenta Valley, which will be at home against Thousand Oaks in a second-round contest Tuesday at a time to be determined.
BOYS’ TENNIS
St. Francis 9, Dos Pueblos 9 (St. Francis wins on games, 81-77: Host St. Francis recorded a CIF Southern Section Division II second-round victory Friday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights (7-10) received three wins in singles from Ian Freer, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, and Ryan Frick, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.
St. Francis, which placed third in the Mission League, will take part in a quarterfinal match Monday at home against Cypress or at Temple City.
Flintridge Prep 15, Jurupa Valley 3: Flintridge Prep (9-5) coasted to a CIF Southern Section Division IV home win Friday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels got three singles wins from Andrew Megerdichian, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Flintridge Prep, which finished third in the Liberty League, will face visiting Segerstrom or travel to Santa Fe in a quarterfinal match Monday.