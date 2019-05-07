Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart softball registers second-round playoff win

SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9, Newport Harbor 1: Maddie Napierala finished with three hits and scored two runs and Cate Ziegler and Amanda Ramirez drove in two runs each to lift visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart to a CIF Southern Section Division V second-round win Tuesday.
The Tologs (18-5) will be at Redondo Union in a quarterfinal game Thursday.
Brynne Richardson had two hits and drove in a run for the Tologs.
Flintridge Sacred Heart starting pitcher Vicky Ramirez went the distance to earn the victory.
BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 4, Thousand Oaks 3: Vincent Parrott had a two-run double in the third inning to lift host Crescenta Valley to a CIF Southern Section Division II second-round win at Stengel Field.
The Falcons, who tied for second in the Pacific League, held off a late rally from the Lancers after building a 4-0 lead through four innings.
Crescenta Valley (19-9) will take on visiting Quartz Hill in a quarterfinal game Friday at a time to be determined.
Xavier Prep 2, Flintridge Prep 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division V second-round contest.
The Rebels (17-9) received two hits from Bradley Marelich.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cypress 10, St. Francis 8: St. Francis (7-11) saw its season conclude Tuesday with a CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinal home loss at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The match resumed Tuesday after being suspended Monday because of rain with Cypress holding a 6-5 lead.
The Golden Knights received three wins in singles from Ian Freer, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.