Sports Roundup: St. Francis tennis’ Freer advances in CIF Tournament

BOYS’ TENNIS
Freer in CIF Individual Tournament: St. Francis High’s Ian Freer won both of his sets Monday at the Jack Kramer Club in Rolling Hills Estates.
Freer, who finished runner-up in the Mission League, had a first-round bye.
The senior posted a 7-5, 7-5 victory against Allan Tanaka of North Torrance in the second round before earning a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) third-round victory against Zihao Wang of San Marino.
Freer will resume competing in the event Wednesday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College in California Community College Athletic Assn. State Championships: Four Vaqueros participated in the event Saturday at San Mateo College.
Pheobe Forsyth paved the way with a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11 minutes, 48.56 seconds. Teammate Genesis Sian-Alvarez took third in 11:49.22 in the same event.
Daisy Romero finished third in the 1,500 in 4:54.34 and eighth in the 800 (2:25.78). Jennifer Perez-Cazarez was seventh in the 5,000 (18:19.08).
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College in California Community College Athletic Assn. State Championships: A trio of Vaqueros took part in the meet Saturday at San Mateo College.
Spencer Geck finished sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 35.50 seconds.
Carlos Rivera and Jesus Gutierrez competed in the 1,500. Rivera placed eighth in 4:05.12 and Gutierrez was 11th (4:08.67).