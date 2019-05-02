Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley boys’, girls’ swimming teams win CIF championships

BOYS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: The Falcons captured the championship Thursday at Riverside Aquatic Complex.
Crescenta Valley finished with 233, edging out Ventura (228).
Crescenta Valley received a huge performance from William Blake, who took first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 38.11 seconds and the 100 freestyle (45.08).
In addition, Blake helped the Falcons place second in two relays. He worked with Andre Yarcan, Karl Puttler and Harrison Blake to finish runner-up in the 200 medley relay (1:34.78) and the 400 freestyle relay with Joshua Jeong, Puttler and Yarcan (3:08.55).
Yarcan captured the 100 butterfly in 49.52 and took second in the 100 breaststroke (56.60).
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: The Rebels placed eighth with 116 points Thursday at Riverside Aquatic Complex.
Winston Chen finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.04 seconds and second in the 100 backstroke (50.62).
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: Crescenta Valley finished first with 271 1/2 points at Thursday’s meet at Riverside Aquatic Complex. Sunny Hills was second with 254 points.
The Falcons received a first-place effort from Gabriela Icheva in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 56.07 seconds. Icheva worked with Yoon Jungmin, Amanda Peterson and Kimmy Park to win the 200 medley relay in 1:47.05.
Peterson was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.46. Crescenta Valley’s 400 freestyle relay team of Icheva, Yoon, Park and Miya Higuchi was second (3:30.58)
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: The Rebels finished 10th with 100 points in Thursday’s meet at Riverside Aquatic Center.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Laguna Blanca, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17: Visiting Flintridge Prep (24-4) recorded a CIF Southern Section Division IV second-round victory Thursday.
The Rebels received 22 kills and 19 digs from AJ Nicassio, 44 assists from Jake Woo and 22 digs from Kristofer Chang.
Flintridge Prep will take on Cerritos Valley Christian in a quarterfinal home match at 6 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 2, Brea Olinda 0: Top-seeded Crescenta Valley registered a CIF Southern Section Division III first-round win Thursday.
The Falcons (23-5-1) will travel to Mayfair for a second-round game Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9, Knight 8 (11 innings): The host Tologs rallied for a CIF Southern Section Division V first-round win Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (17-5) scored a run in the eighth inning to tie it at 8 before scoring the winning run an inning later.
Flintridge Sacred Heart will be at Newport Harbor in a second-round game Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Garden Grove 2: Flintridge Prep (17-8) registered a CIF Southern Section Division V first-round win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Flintridge Prep starting pitcher Thomas Kosakowski went five innings to get the win. Reliever Spencer Seid went the final two innings to earn the save.
Germaine Harvey, Max Gitlin and Max Rosenfeld each drove in a run for the Rebels.
Flintridge Prep will travel to Xavier Prep for a second-round game Tuesday.
Arroyo 6, St. Monica Academy 0: St. Monica saw its season come to a close Thursday with a CIF Southern Section Division VII first-round road defeat.
The Crusaders (8-7) placed fourth in the Heritage League.