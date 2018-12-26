Sports Roundup: Hoover girls’ basketball opens tournament with win

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hoover 35, West Ranch 29: Hoover (2-8) earned a victory Wednesday in a West Coast Holiday Festival pool-play game at Burroughs High.
The Tornadoes received 12 points from Adrian Isajani, seven from Kai Lin Bacon and six from Talia Nazarian.
Crescenta Valley 64, L.A. Poly 42: Crescenta Valley received 14 points from Georgina Kregorian to earn a victory Wednesday in the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs High.
Caity Bouchard and Denise Dayag added 13 points apiece for Crescenta Valley (10-5).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 89, Bosco Tech 51: David Shamiryan had 23 points Wednesday to ignite the Nitros (12-3) to a pool-play win in the San Gabriel Valley Tournament.
Glendale received 15 points apiece from Johny Mansuryan and Elvin Hartoonian and 10 from Edgar Kirakosyan.
St. Francis 80, Lakewood 56: The Golden Knights (13-2) coasted to a pool-play win in the Nogales Tournament on Wednesday.
Andre Henry registered 18 points and 12 rebounds for St. Francis, which received 12 points and seven assists from Dennis Flowers III.
Flintridge Prep 65, Oxnard Pacifica 59: Flintridge Prep (7-5) notched a pool-play win in the Torrey Pines Tournament on Wednesday.
Kevin Ashworth finished with 16 points for the Rebels, who got 11 each from Matthew Ho and AJ Nicassio and 10 points apiece from Zach Kim and John Lytle.
Crescenta Valley wins by forfeit: The Falcons (12-2) were awarded a victory against Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary on Wednesday in the San Gabriel Valley Classic Tournament.
Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary didn’t have enough players to field a team.
Eisenhower 76, Hoover 62: Hoover dropped a pool-play contest in the San Gabriel Valley Tournament on Wednesday.
The Tornadoes dipped to 5-9.
Glendale 105, Simi Valley 98: David Shamiryan registered a career-high 44 points, including 10 three-pointers, to spark host Glendale to a nonleague win Saturday.
The Nitros set a school record for most points in a game.
Johny Mansuryan had 23 points and Cole Fajardo added 20 for Glendale.
Flintridge Prep 50, Yeshiva 43: AJ Nicassio finished with a career-high 25 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, to lift the host Rebels to a nonleague win Saturday.
Matthew Ho added 12 points for Flintridge Prep.
St Francis 66, Muir 54: Andre Henry collected 27 points and five blocks and Dennis Flowers III added eight points and 12 assists Saturday to lift the host Golden Knights to a nonleague victory.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 6, Etiwanda 2: Helen Schaefer scored three goals Wednesday to lift the Rebels (9-0-1) to a pool-play victory in the La Salle Tournament.
Mikaela Celeste added two goals for Flintridge Prep.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Birmingham 4, Crescenta Valley 0: The Falcons (5-3-2) fell Wednesday in a pool-play match of the Crescenta Valley Tournament.