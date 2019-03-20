Sports Roundup: Glendale college baseball rallies late for division victory

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 15, Barstow College 14: Glendale scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally for a Western State Conference East Division victory Tuesday.
Glendale trailed, 13-11, entering the ninth inning. Michael Choi gave the Vaqueros 14-13 lead with a two-run single. Glendale added another run before holding off a late rally.
Glendale improved to 14-8, 5-1 in the division.
Glendale Community College 20, Victor Valley College 6: Glendale rolled to a Western State Conference East Division road win Saturday.
BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 5, Redlands 4: Crescenta Valley recorded a win Tuesday in a Babe Herman Tournament game at Stengel Field.
The Falcons are 9-4.
St. Monica Academy 8, Santa Clarita Christian 4: St. Monica notched a Heritage League home win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.
The Crusaders improved to 6-3 overall and in league.
El Camino Real 14, Glendale 0: Glendale dropped a Babe Herman Tournament game Tuesday on the road.
The Nitros dipped to 5-7.
Crescenta Valley 2, Granada Hills Charter 1: Crescenta Valley notched a victory Monday in the Babe Herman Tournament at Stengel Field.
St. Monica Academy 8, Santa Clarita Christian 0: St. Monica earned a Heritage League road win Monday.
Cleveland 7, Glendale 2: Glendale lost a Babe Herman Tournament road contest Monday.
Crescenta Valley 12, Rancho Contate 0 (five innings): Crescenta Valley began the Babe Herman Tournament with a win Saturday at Stengel Field.
BOYS’ TENNIS
St. Francis 13, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5: St. Francis registered a Mission League home win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
St. Francis improved to 3-5, 3-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
Marymount 12, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-4) lost a Sunshine League-opening contest Tuesday.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Harvard-Westlake 108, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 59: The Tologs fell Tuesday in a Mission League road meet.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Santa Barbara College 7, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale dropped a Western State Conference road match Tuesday.
Glendale (5-7, 5-5 in conference) got a win in singles from Isabella Chacon, 6-1, 7-5.
In doubles, Chacon worked with Elen Ghazaryan to earn an 8-5 win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Antelope Valley College 11, Glendale Community College 0: Host Glendale lost a Western State Conference East Division home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Vaqueros fell to 1-13-1, 0-5 in the division.
MEN’S GOLF
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference match: The Vaqueros carded a 382 to take third in Monday’s event at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Scott Schuster paced Glendale with a one-over-par 73, followed by Peter Kim at 74.