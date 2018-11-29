St. Francis soccer falls to Newbury Park on last-second goal

St. Francis (0-2) had the ball with less than 30 seconds to go, but was called for an illegal throw-in. Newbury Park (2-0) was awarded a throw-in following the infraction. The throw-in by Newbury Park’s Luke Varav went down the right sideline and was gathered by Jacob Locker, who passed the ball to Scherer. Scherer then beat St. Francis goalkeeper Luis Granados just before time expired.